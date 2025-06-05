In late May, a local news source released footage of a violent incident between a Canadian man and TSA agents at Miami International Airport.

According to WPLG Local 10, the incident between Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, and two TSA agents occurred late last December. Surveillance footage shows McDougall walking up to the TSA area in a white t-shirt and dark pants. A TSA agent waved his hand, seemingly signaling “no” or “stop,” as McDougall approached. Then, the Canadian started swinging punches at the airport security worker, who dodged the fists. The chaotic scene escalated further when other TSA personnel intervened to bring McDougall to the ground.

While lying with his back on the floor, looking up, the 28-year-old threw more punches at a different airport security worker than the one initially targeted. The later TSA agent was punched in the head “at least three times.”

A member of the Miami-Dade police eventually apprehended McDougall with handcuffs.

What Else Is There To Know About The Incident At Miami Airport?

McDougall has reportedly pleaded guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors. He was federally charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees. Based on those counts, he could serve up to two years in prison. He also faces felony and misdemeanor battery charges from the state of Florida, per the New York Post. The motive for McDougall’s episode remains unclear.

Just before the TSA punching spree, separate Miami Airport footage shows McDougall running up on someone and attacking them. That altercation showed the Canadian and a man scrapping – and McDougall wielding blows. The incident reportedly happened around 6:37 a.m., before the fight with TSA. More shockingly, the day before, the Canadian was reportedly kicked off a Copa Airlines flight from Panama City to Toronto.

The flight was diverted to Miami Airport after McDougall “physically struck another passenger,” per the authorities. McDougall wasn’t arrested for the plane incident, and he reportedly purchased an Air Canada plane ticket from Miami to Toronto for the next day, which is when he assaulted the TSA agents at Miami Airport.