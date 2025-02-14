An Alaska Airlines flight from Oakland to Portland transformed into a scene of chaos when a male passenger violently grabbed a woman’s hair. On February 1, 2025, passengers settled into seats for the short hop from California to Oregon. However, an unsettling atmosphere began to permeate the cabin.

According to eyewitness accounts shared on X, a male passenger started exhibiting strange behavior. The passenger mumbled incoherently and rocked back and forth in his seat. What began as odd soon escalated into a full-blown crisis when the man suddenly reached forward and seized the hair of the woman seated in front of him. The man refused to let go despite pleas from fellow passengers.

Flight Attendant Responds

Responding to the escalating situation, a male flight attendant sprang into action. In a dramatic sequence captured on video and shared widely on social media, the crew member attempts to subdue the aggressive passenger. As tensions reached a fever pitch, the flight attendant resorted to physically striking the man to force him to release his grip on the woman’s hair.

“Let go of her hair!” voices can be heard shouting in the background of the video. Once the assailant finally relinquished his hold, the visibly shaken woman was able to escape to safety. The incident, however, was far from over. The disruptive passenger, described by some as experiencing a “violent medical episode,” continued to act erratically. His violent acts necessitated further intervention from the crew and fellow passengers.

“He was restrained for several minutes before being arrested,” reported the social media user who shared the initial video. The flight was subsequently canceled after a flight attendant, understandably affected by the ordeal, could not continue or be replaced.

Alaska Airlines has taken a firm stance. The airline confirmed that the passenger in question has been banned from both Alaska and Horizon Air flights, citing the severity of the physical assault.

In a statement to People, the airline emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety. “Our flight attendants’ highest responsibility is the safety of guests and crew on board. Our crew responded to this chaotic situation quickly and kept all guests safe until law enforcement could intervene.”