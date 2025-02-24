The story of The Mansion at Noble Lane is as captivating as the estate itself. Monique Greenwood, former editor-in-chief of Essence magazine, and her husband, Glenn Pogue, are the duo behind this luxurious retreat. Their hospitality journey began in 1995 with the opening of Akwaaba Mansion in Brooklyn, New York.

Fueled by a passion for creating spaces where guests can rejuvenate and reconnect, they expanded their vision to Pennsylvania. In 2011, Monique and Glenn stumbled upon a dilapidated estate in Bethany, Pennsylvania. Despite its state of disrepair, they saw potential where others saw decay.

After a year of meticulous restoration, The Mansion at Noble Lane opened its doors, transforming the once-neglected property into an elegant and charming boutique resort. Monique’s dedication to hospitality is evident in every corner of the mansion, which reflects her passion for architecture, interior decorating, and community building.

Luxurious Accommodations Tailored To You

The Mansion at Noble Lane, built in 1903, was originally the country estate of John Henry Strongman, a prominent figure in the F.W. Woolworth Company. At its peak, the estate, known as “Bethany Homestead Farms,” spanned nearly 1,000 acres. It featured formal gardens, a nine-hole golf course, and recreational facilities that were the epitome of Gilded Age opulence.

Over the decades, the property underwent various transformations—from a private residence to a dining establishment and even a filming location for the 1986 movie “Playing for Keeps.” Each chapter added layers to its storied past, culminating in its current incarnation as The Mansion at Noble Lane, where history and modern luxury coexist.

The Mansion at Noble Lane has 14 guestrooms designed to provide the utmost comfort and style. Guests can choose from Classic, Luxury, or Premium rooms. The attention to detail is evident in each room’s distinct character, inviting guests to unwind in a luxurious setting.

The Mansion At Noble Lane’s Amenities That Elevate Your Stay

Beyond the plush accommodations, The Mansion at Noble Lane offers many amenities to make your stay more enjoyable. The YOUtopia Spa and Gym provides the space for rejuvenating spa treatments. It’s also a great spot to maintain your fitness routine in a multi-level gym with an indoor pool and basketball court.

Culinary masterpieces await each morning with a complimentary gourmet breakfast. Moreover, the signature Champagne and S’mores weekend event creates a cozy social atmosphere under the starlit sky. The estate also offers a range of recreational activities for those seeking outdoor enjoyment. There’s tennis, swimming, and opportunities to explore the scenic grounds.

The Mansion at Noble Lane is also sought-after for weddings, corporate retreats, and special celebrations. The historic estate provides a serene setting for any event, with indoor and outdoor spaces that can be tailored to your specific needs.