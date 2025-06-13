Tiron Alexander, 35, has been convicted after booking and boarding dozens of free flights by “posing as a flight attendant.”

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida published a press release on June 10 regarding the case. On June 5, a federal jury found Alexander guilty “of wire fraud and entering into a secure area of an airport by false pretenses.” Prosecutors claimed that from 2018 to 2024, Alexander managed to fly for free via multiple airlines. He allegedly booked over 120 free flights and boarded 34 of them.

To book the flights, Alexander entered false information into the carriers’ websites to obtain tickets designated for pilots or flight attendants. The information he gave included employer names, hire dates, and badge numbers that didn’t belong to him. CBS News claimed that the man was using airlines’ employee-designated booking systems to book the free flights. Over the years-long scheme, Alexander claimed to have “worked for seven different airlines.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida added that he used approximately “30 different badge numbers and dates of hire.”

What Else Is There To Know About Tiron Alexander’s Case?

CNN reported that the federal jury found Alexander guilty of illegally entering a restricted area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The publication stated, based on court documents, that a Dallas-based airline employed Alexander starting in 2015. CNN didn’t detail whether that unnamed airline still employs Alexander. However, the source noted that the man never had the authorization of a flight attendant or pilot.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) investigated Alexander’s case. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra will sentence Alexander in August. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

“TSA is pleased to receive a guilty verdict on all five counts against Tiron Alexander,” a spokesperson of the agency told CBS News Miami. “His conviction is the result of support provided to the Department of Justice by TSA’s Investigations Office, as well as strong partnerships with industry and law enforcement. While Alexander was able to board flights by fraudulently obtaining a boarding pass, he underwent all applicable TSA security procedures, including ID verification and physical screening, and did not pose a threat to other airline passengers. TSA remains dedicated to the security of the flying public and will continue to support the prosecution of those who break air travel laws.”