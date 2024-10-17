As other popular tourist destinations like Bali, Spain, and Italy are struggling to cope with an overwhelming number of visitors, Japan is eager to welcome them. The island country is trying to encourage tourists to explore its lesser-known locations. As a result, Japan Airlines has introduced a program that provides international visitors free domestic flights. While enticing for travelers, this program has raised eyebrows. Experts fear it may exacerbate the country’s growing over-tourism problem.

How To Snag Japan’s Free Flights

Japan Airlines’ promotion allows international tourists to book domestic flights within Japan at no additional cost. This can be done when purchasing round-trip international tickets to the country. The offer is available to travelers from several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and China, among others. This initiative encourages visitors to explore beyond the well-trodden paths of Tokyo and Kyoto, introducing them to the charm of under-the-radar Japanese destinations.

To take advantage of this offer, travelers must first book their international round-trip flight to Japan with Japan Airlines. Once the international booking is confirmed, passengers can add domestic flights to select cities within Japan at no extra charge. However, it’s crucial to note that a $100 layover fee applies if visitors don’t move on from major hubs within 24 hours.

The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism

While the initiative seems like a win-win for tourists and the Japanese economy, it has sparked concerns among travel experts. The founder of Curated Kyoto, Sara Aiko, pointed out to Business Insider that “people will continue to flock to popular destinations like Tokyo, regardless of free tickets, because they are major attractions.” This influx could potentially worsen the overtourism issues already plaguing cities like Tokyo and Kyoto.

The surge in tourism has led to skyrocketing hotel prices, making it difficult for locals to enjoy places they once frequented. Still, for travelers looking to take advantage of this offer while being mindful of their impact, consider venturing beyond the typical tourist trail. Explore the likes of Hokkaido, Kanazawa, or the tropical beaches of Okinawa.