Bolivia
10 Countries You Don't Associate With Black History, But You Should Black History , Argentina , Bolivia , China , Denmark , India , iraq , Peru , Russia , Turkey , Venezuela These 5 Public Transportation Systems Around The World Are Super Cool Asia , Caribbean , Europe , Bolivia , Cuba , Havana , Cuba , Germany , Italy , Venice , Italy , La Paz , Mexico , Vietnam , Ho Chi Minh City , Vietnam , south america Lonely Planet Is Curing Traveler's Wanderlust Blues With New Ultimate Travel Destination List Africa , Asia , Argentina , Australia , Bolivia , Botswana , Brazil , Cambodia , Ecuador , Jordan , Nepal , news , south america , united states Did You Know That These 12 Countries Have More Than One Capital? Abidjan , Africa , Asia , Colombo , Dar es Salaam , Europe , Benin , Bolivia , Chile , Santiago , Chile , Prague , Czech Republic , Malaysia , Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia , La Paz , Mexico , South Africa , Cape Town , South Africa , Sri Lanka , Swaziland , Tanzania , The Netherlands , Amsterdam , The Netherlands , montenegro , south america , Valparaiso