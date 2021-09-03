Traveling With Your Drone? Consider These Drone-Friendly Countries

Drones can help us capture some of the most amazing aerial shots and videos during our travels. However, finding drone-friendly countries is key.

The laws vary greatly from country to country. While some places downright prohibit them, others have more relaxed rules.

Many laws seem to be universal (and common sense.) These include refraining from flying at night or in inclement weather, and staying away from crowds of people, historical monuments, and restricted areas such as airports and military bases. In some countries there are additional laws that must be followed for individuals flying for commercial or business purposes.

Drone rules also vary according to which airline you will be flying with. However, the majority require you to fly with your drone in your carry-on luggage, with the lithium-ion batteries stored in a special fire-proof LiPo battery bag.

When planning to travel to drone-friendly countries, it is important to always check with the individual destination and your airline to ensure you are up-to-date on their most recent rules and requirements.