Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air, celebrated the successful launch of its inaugural flight to Nairobi, Kenya. The momentous occasion took place on June 3, 2025. The event was commemorated with special events at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, including a traditional water salute that welcomed the aircraft upon landing. This new route represents the re-establishment of a vital link between Bahrain and Kenya’s capital city. Gulf Air previously served the connection until 2012.

The celebratory event featured a ceremonial reception attended by high-ranking officials from Gulf Air and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. This new air bridge promises to enhance connectivity for business and leisure travelers between Bahrain, East Africa, and destinations beyond. The flight’s arrival in Nairobi marks the culmination of months of planning and preparation as part of Gulf Air’s broader network expansion strategy.

Gulf Air Strengthens International Relations

The addition of Nairobi to Gulf Air’s growing network highlights the airline’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Africa. The continent represents enormous potential for air travel growth. Gulf Air Group CEO Jeffrey Goh emphasized this point during the inaugural ceremony, stating:

“The launch of our Nairobi service marks a significant milestone in Gulf Air’s strategic growth journey. Africa represents a key growth market for the airline, and our expansion into the continent reflects our long-term vision to build a broader, more connected network that meets the evolving needs of our passengers and contributes to our regional development.”

The reintroduction of direct flights between Bahrain and Kenya represents a strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations. Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Nicolas Bodo welcomed the development. Bodo said: “This renewed partnership not only strengthens the ties between Kenya and the Kingdom of Bahrain but also reaffirms Nairobi’s position as a gateway to Africa. The new service will enhance connectivity, create opportunities for trade and tourism, and provide our passengers with greater choice.”

Economic Impact And Future Growth

The new Nairobi route is expected to generate significant economic benefits for both countries. For Bahrain, it opens new trade, investment, and tourism channels with East Africa’s largest economy. For Kenya, the connection provides easier access to the Gulf region and beyond through Gulf Air’s extensive network. Business travelers, tourists, and freight operators will all benefit from the enhanced connectivity and convenience offered by the direct service.