Pennsylvania is one of the latest states to implement a version of a “no touch” law banning phone and handheld device usage while driving.

Pennsylvania’s legislation, known as Paul Miller’s Law, took effect on June 5. The law is named after a 21-year-old man who was killed by a distracted tractor-trailer driver in Monroe County who had picked up their phone while behind the wheel in 2010.

Pennsylvania is now the 31st state to enact a no touch law for drivers. In particular, its government explicitly bans the use of any “interactive mobile device.” That includes devices used to play games, use social media, search the web, or engage with others via calling or texting. Drivers must put away all mobile phones and similar devices while a car is in motion or temporarily stopped, such as at stop signs and in traffic.

The penalty for breaking Paul Miller’s law for the first 12 months it’s enforced will be a written warning. However, after the one-year anniversary of its effective date, distracted drivers caught using their devices will have to pay a $50 fine and any associated court costs and fees. Additionally, if their device usage while driving resulted in a homicide, they could face an extra five years added to their prison sentence.

Pennsylvania drivers are still legally allowed to contact emergency services while driving, if necessary (in case of an accident, danger, or medical emergency). Another exception is to use their GPS systems (including those built into the car). If a driver otherwise needs to use their handheld device, they must be pulled over or safely parked. Drivers operating mass transit vehicles, such as school buses or city buses, are allowed to use related communication devices that assist them while driving.

Which States Have No Touch Laws In The United States In 2025?

According to Snopes, other places throughout the United States may refer to the “no touch” rules as “distracted driving” or “hands-free” driving laws. The Governors Highway Safety Association notes that Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands also prohibit driving while distracted by cell phones.

See the list of states with no touch or related driving laws below.