Whether you’re a seasoned outdoorsy type or a budding nature lover, practicing “Leave No Trace” principles will maintain outdoor spaces and their beauty for everyone.

Leave No Trace principles are seven guidelines to adhere to when doing anything outside. The purpose of practicing Leave No Trace principles is leaving the great outdoors as you found it — or better. Doing so is for the sake of others, local flora and fauna, and the planet’s overall health. Practicing Leave No Trace principles involves being a responsible and considerate outdoorsman consciously caring for the environment.

The guidelines can be implemented anywhere, even in your own backyard. Outdoor adventurers should definitely practice them when camping, hiking, visiting national parks, enjoying outdoor activities, or otherwise being in the wilderness.

The seven “Leave No Trace” principles are:

Plan and Prepare

Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces

Dispose of Waste Properly

Leave What You Find

Minimize Campfire Impacts

Respect Wildlife

Be Considerate of Others

What Else Should I Know About “Leave No Trace” Principles?

The National Park Service (NPS) is a great resource for familiarizing yourself with the seven Leave No Trace principles. It details everything you should consider for each guideline. According to the source, the principles “were established by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.” The NPS, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management contributed to the guidelines “in the mid-1980s.”

“This relationship continues today,” noted the NPS. “The principles are based on and informed by scientific research in the fields of recreation ecology and human dimensions of natural resources.”

Though some of the guidelines seem obvious, reminding yourself of what it takes to thoroughly practice each one is essential. You’ll want to do so before embarking on any outdoor experiences to ensure you’re the best outdoorsman you can be.

For example, when planning and preparing, be sure to inform yourself of a site’s rules and specific warnings before going there.

Regarding traveling and camping on “durable surfaces,” there are several things to note. Following this guideline means sticking to already established campsites and trails. That way, you can avoid undisturbed vegetation and leave the smallest impact on the land.

There are many tidbits of information you may not know about properly practicing Leave No Trace. With that in mind, it’s best to regularly question how your outdoor actions are affecting the environment.

Be sure to camp and hike courteously. Do not play loud noises, feed wildlife, let pets roam free, or touch outdoor historical sites. You should always dispose of trash at designated locations and dig proper catholes for human waste if toilets aren’t available. Also, use biodegradable soap, do not build structures like furniture or trenches, and only make small fires.