A JetBlue Airways passenger has filed a lawsuit against the airline, claiming that a seemingly innocuous in-flight snack led to a painful dental injury. Kiara Quinonez alleges that a “frozen solid” ice cream sandwich served during her flight from New York to Paris resulted in a fractured tooth. Her injury prompted emergency dental procedures and ongoing medical care.

On August 20, Quinonez was traveling with her fiancé on JetBlue flight 1907 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Charles de Gaulle Airport. During the flight, she was served a Nightingale brand strawberry shortcake ice cream sandwich. According to the federal complaint filed on October 22 in the New York Eastern District Court and obtained by People, this “chomp size” dessert was far from the soft, creamy treat one might expect.

Quinonez claims the ice cream sandwich was “frozen solid” when served. She argues it was “below what is reasonable or safe for consumption.” The lawsuit alleges that JetBlue failed to warn her about the dangerously cold temperature of the product. This led to an unexpected and painful outcome.

JetBlue Passenger’s Dental Distress And Legal Action

Upon biting into the rock-hard dessert, Quinonez reportedly sustained a root fracture of her upper left lateral incisor, also known as tooth number 10. This injury, she claims, necessitated immediate medical attention. The procedures included an emergency tooth extraction followed by an implant procedure.

The legal complaint details that Quinonez has endured “severe bodily injuries,” along with “pain, suffering, and mental anguish.” Moreover, she has incurred expenses for ongoing medical care and treatment. As a result, Quinonez is seeking a judgment against JetBlue, with the exact amount to be determined by a jury at trial.

Interestingly, this is not the first time JetBlue has faced legal action over temperature-related injuries. Just three months prior, another passenger filed a lawsuit against the airline. She claimed severe burns from “dangerously hot” tea spilled during a flight from Orlando to Hartford, Connecticut.

In that case, passenger Tahjana Lewis alleged injuries to her upper chest, breasts, legs, buttocks, and arm, resulting in “disfigurement and scarring.” Lewis sought damages exceeding $1.5 million, citing both physical and emotional trauma, including anxiety and post-traumatic stress.