The drive from Edmonton to Jasper, Canada, feels like a gradual exhale. The breezy city air gives way to a cooler mountain breeze as the landscape shifts, with bright green forests, glacier-fed rivers in vivid shades of turquoise, and the Canadian Rockies rising beneath clouds that seem to play hide-and-seek with the sun. Every so often, mountain goats appear along the route, offering another reason to soak in the moment.

By the time you arrive in Jasper, the pace shifts with the scenery. This quaint mountain town strikes an inviting balance between outdoor adventure and fireside relaxation, where a day exploring waterfalls and winding mountain roads can end with a hearty meal, a drink in hand, and a quiet evening under the stars. I visited during the Jasper Dark Sky Festival, but the night sky was only part of the experience. From exploring a landscape beginning to regenerate after wildfire to settling into a cabin overlooking Pyramid Lake, I found a destination that satisfies both the thrill of discovery and the pleasure of slowing down.

Getting To Know Jasper’s Landscape And Culture

Jasper’s appeal extends beyond its mountain views. During my visit, I explored a landscape recovering from wildfire, learned about the area’s Indigenous heritage, and drove through the Canadian Rockies to one of the region’s most impressive waterfalls.

Witnessing Jasper’s Recovery After Wildfire

Simone Cheri

On the Wildfire Peak-Nic with Jasper Food Tours, I hiked through a forest marked by charred tree trunks and blackened remnants of the 2024 Jasper wildfire. Yet amid the devastation, new life was beginning to emerge. Green shoots were breaking ground, offering a glimpse of the forest’s gradual recovery.

The roughly four-kilometer guided hike explored the fire’s ecological impact, from the changing landscape to the plants and wildlife returning to the area. At the summit, sweeping mountain views provided a wondrous backdrop for lunch and a conversation about the role of fire in forest ecosystems.

I couldn’t help but connect what I saw to the experience of going through the fire, quite literally. The damage was undeniable, but so were the signs of renewal. It was a moving reminder that recovery takes time and new growth can emerge even when a landscape looks dramatically different from what it once was.

Learning About Jasper’s Indigenous Heritage

Simone Cheri

A cultural walking tour with Matricia Bauer of Warrior Women offered another perspective on the community. We explored Indigenous murals, public art, and cultural landmarks, learning about the stories and artistic traditions connected to Jasper’s Indigenous heritage. The experience added important context to a visit otherwise centered on outdoor adventure, grounding my understanding of Jasper in the people and stories that have shaped the community.

Chasing Waterfalls In The Canadian Rockies

Simone Cheri

Athabasca Falls was my outdoor highlight. Along the drive south from Jasper, stops such as Goats and Glaciers Lookout offered sweeping views of the Athabasca River and surrounding peaks. The falls, however, were undoubtedly the main event.

I heard the water’s roar before taking in the full scene: glacier-fed currents rushing through a narrow, rocky gorge, mist rising from the flow, and mountain ranges stretching into the distance. It was peak Canadian Rockies adventure, and one of those moments when I wanted to put my camera down and simply take it in.

If you’re exploring the region by car, Sunwapta Falls is another scenic stop along the way, making the drive toward the Columbia Icefield an outing in itself.

The Dark Sky Festival Is Just One Way To Experience Jasper At Night

When the sun dips behind the Canadian Rockies, the stars take center stage. Jasper is a designated Dark Sky Preserve, and the annual Jasper Dark Sky Festival gives visitors even more reason to stay out after sunset, with guided stargazing, astronomy talks, and special events that explore our place in the universe.

The Jasper SkyTram Star Session is a standout way to experience the night sky. A ride more than half a mile closer to the stars sets the scene for an evening of dinner and guided astronomy at the upper station. With experts from the Jasper Planetarium leading the way, visitors can peer through telescopes, learn to identify constellations, and explore celestial objects. The mountain views and vast night sky make it easy to lose track of time looking up.

For a more intimate introduction to astronomy, Jasper Star Trails offers guided stargazing outside the townsite. Telescopes and laser-guided tours help bring constellations and distant celestial objects into focus. Seeing Saturn and its rings through a telescope sparked a collective, childlike excitement in our group. There’s something special about seeing a planet with your own eyes rather than in a photograph or on a screen.

Festival programming can also bring visitors face-to-face with people who know the night sky from extraordinary perspectives, including astronauts who’ve traveled beyond Earth. Special talks and dining events add another dimension to the experience, connecting the wonders overhead with the people who study and explore them.

Whether you’re learning to recognize constellations or listening to stories from space, Jasper delivers plenty of reasons to look up long after daylight fades.

Staying And Dining In Jasper Between Adventures

Simone Cheri

After a day of exploring, Jasper makes it easy to trade hiking boots for a cozy spot to settle in. Our home base was Pyramid Lake Lodge, where cabin-style accommodations overlooking the lake offered a retreat from the day’s adventures.

The lodge’s restaurant, Aalto, was a convenient stop for breakfast before heading out and dinner after a full day of exploring. Its “where Alpine meets shoreline” ethos comes through in a menu that balances mountain-inspired flavors with seafood. Seared scallops, salmon, smoked bison, and bison short rib stood out, especially with snowfall outside adding to the winter wonderland atmosphere.

For lunch in town, The Maligne Range serves up creative takes on regional ingredients, including bison carpaccio, elk Milanese, and its namesake poutine with house brisket, Quebec cheese curds, and rich gravy. It’s a good spot for curious eaters to enjoy a leisurely lunch before heading back out to explore.

I also spent a day at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, one of Jasper’s best-known properties. After several days of active excursions, a few hours at the spa and pool were a welcome chance to recharge. The on-site Italian restaurant, Orso Trattoria, is another reason to visit, especially if you’re staying elsewhere and want to experience the property over dinner.

Whether you’re waking up beside Pyramid Lake or spending an afternoon at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper makes room for time outdoors and the slower pleasures of a mountain getaway. Between the waterfalls, the forest’s recovery from wildfire, and the stars overhead, I left with plenty to remember.