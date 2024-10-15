Cruising has steadily become one of the most popular ways to explore travel destinations, thanks to its ease and accessibility. As a cornerstone of the travel industry, cruising continues to evolve with new innovations.

Compared to the aviation industry, which has faced significant safety and efficiency issues, cruises are typically considered reliable. However, that reputation is now under scrutiny due to recent developments, particularly tumultuous weather that has disrupted cruise experiences. One passenger recently spoke out about her experience during Hurricane Milton.

The Impact Of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton quickly intensified into a catastrophic storm. Even before landfall, travel warnings and airport closures were in effect, prompting widespread evacuations in Florida. Despite these warnings, some travel plans continued as scheduled.

Kim Eberhardt, a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, described to WVUE-TV Fox 8 the severe turbulence and large waves thrashing the ship: “It was just rocky. It was rough rocky.”

Departing from Galveston, Texas, the ship sailed into the Gulf of Mexico during the storm. Initially, the voyage went smoothly, but within days, the weather deteriorated. The ship encountered crashing waves and was forced to alter its course for safety.

Originally bound for Honduras and Costa Maya, the ship canceled both stops due to the turbulent conditions. After enduring the storm, the cruise changed course to Cozumel, where waters were calmer, with plans to return to Galveston.

The Aftermath

While Royal Caribbean followed its standard protocols, the company has decided to compensate passengers for the disruption. In response to the missed destinations and rough seas, the cruise line is offering onboard credits and refunds. Though many passengers appreciate the gesture, some feel the cruise line could have taken stronger precautions, such as heeding travel warnings and adjusting plans earlier.

Moving forward, Royal Caribbean is revising upcoming departure times and port schedules to mitigate future risks.