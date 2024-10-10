Sick passengers on a Princess Cruises ship off Florida’s coast were airlifted from the vessel as Hurricane Milton loomed.

According to the Daily Mail, the passengers were pulled from a Fort Lauderdale-bound Sun Princess ship that couldn’t dock due to the storm. Footage shows people hoisted into a helicopter with grey, stormy skies above. The sick cruisers were reportedly airlifted somewhere on the U.S. mainland. Details on whether the ill passengers were experiencing seasickness or something else weren’t provided.

A big thank you to the #USCoastGuard, #FortLauderdaleFireReacue team, and Captain #CraigStreet for a success rescue mission on the #SunPrincess.



We cannot dock our ship since the ports are closed due to hurricane Milton. pic.twitter.com/QI84SC7TUn — Odette Dunn, MBA🌎 X (@OdetteDunn) October 8, 2024

ALL HANDS ON DECK: Sick passengers were airlifted to safety from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida as Hurricane Milton heads toward them. The Sun Princess cruise ship left England over two weeks ago and is set to dock in Florida before the hurricane arrives. pic.twitter.com/OEQvW6mTAi — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2024

Cruise Hive reported that Sun Princess delayed its arrival at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale until 5 p.m. on October 9. However, Princess Cruises ultimately decided to station the cruise ship at sea until October 11.

“As a result of our inability to access the port, the ship now will remain safely at sea well away from the storm. We will continue to monitor the storm’s path closely and ensure that we remain well away from any dangerous weather, prioritizing guests’ safety and comfort,” the cruise line reportedly stated.

What Were The Latest Hurricane Milton Updates During The Airlift?

Hurricane Milton touched ground in Florida on October 9. It fluctuated in intensity — at one point being a Category 5 with 175 miles per hour winds. As Travel Noire previously reported, Tampa International Airport said the storm “is forecast to bring potentially catastrophic storm surge, high winds and heavy rain.”

The NHC or National Hurricane Center’s October 8 report described Hurricane Milton as a Category 4 storm expected to remain “extremely dangerous” when it lands on Florida’s west-central coast. The source added that the storm will “remain at hurricane strength while it moves across the Florida peninsula through Thursday.”

“Maximum sustained winds are near 145 miles per hour with higher gusts … This rainfall brings the risk of catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding,” the NHC detailed.