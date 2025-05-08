A sightseeing helicopter carrying a Spanish family of five broke into three sections mid-air before plummeting into New York City’s Hudson River last month, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on May 7. Per USA Today, the Bell 206 helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, departed from a downtown Manhattan helipad at approximately 2:58 p.m. on April 10 and crashed just 17 minutes into what should have been a routine aerial tour of the city.

Witnesses near the crash site reported hearing several loud “bangs” coming from the aircraft moments before it catastrophically broke apart and descended into the water. Surveillance footage captured the horrifying moment when the helicopter separated into three distinct sections: the fuselage containing the engine, the main rotor system with both blades, and the tail boom with the tail rotor. All six people aboard the helicopter perished in the crash, including the pilot and a family from Barcelona, Spain.

Helicopter’s Final Moments Reveal Troubling Details

The NTSB report provides a detailed timeline of the doomed flight. After taking off, the helicopter “flew a teardrop pattern” south of the Statue of Liberty before traveling north along the eastern side of the Hudson River. The aircraft then flew past the George Washington Bridge, made a U-turn, and headed south along the New Jersey side of the river. As it approached the Holland Tunnel’s ventilation towers near Jersey City, the helicopter flew at an altitude of 625 to 650 feet. The aircraft’s briefly increased to 675 feet before rapidly descending into the water.

The crash claimed the lives of Agustín Escobar, 49, global CEO of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, 39, who worked for Siemens Energy; and their three children: Victor, 4, Mercedes, 8, and Agustin, 10. Officials said Escobar was in New York on business, and his family had flown in to meet him. Tragically, Mercedes would have celebrated her ninth birthday the day after the crash.

Pilot Background And Aircraft History Examined

The pilot, identified as Seankese Johnson, a 36-year-old former Navy SEAL who received his commercial pilot’s license in 2023, had logged 790 hours of total flight time. CNN reports that Johnson worked a “10 days on/10 days off schedule,” and the fatal flight occurred during his first day back after his break. It was also his eighth tour excursion of the day using the same helicopter. The helicopter had undergone its most recent inspection in late February and had operated approximately 50 hours since that inspection.

The NTSB’s preliminary report does not conclude what caused the crash. A complete investigation typically takes about a year or more before a probable cause is determined and a final report is released. Meanwhile, debris from the helicopter was discovered submerged in several areas of the river and on its surface, with some pieces recovered from a rooftop near the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey.