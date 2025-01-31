On January 28, an F-35 fighter jet dramatically crashed with a fiery explosion at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. Moments before the crash, the pilot ejected himself out of the aircraft, ultimately reaching safety on the ground.

In a press release, Eielson Air Force Base shared that the incident occurred at 12:49 p.m. local time on Tuesday afternoon. Following an “inflight emergency,” the pilot ejected “in accordance with emergency procedures” before the jet’s crash. The statement further noted that recovery and remediation efforts are underway.

Following the incident, the pilot was hospitalized for evaluation and reportedly released from Fairbanks’ Bassett Army Community Hospital.

“We are grateful that the pilot is safe. Our team’s professional and expeditious response to the crash was instrumental in mitigating risk to personnel,” said Colonel Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “We appreciate all of the support we are receiving and remain committed to supporting U.S. Air Force investigation efforts.”

What Else Should I Know About The F-35 Crash In Alaska?

In a press conference, Townsend said the F-35 crash happened near Eielson Air Force Base’s airfield. What happened before the pilot’s ejection was further described as an “inflight malfunction.” The aircraft was doing a training exercise and in the landing phase of its flight before the crash.

The colonel noted that the Air Force will conduct a “thorough investigation” regarding the incident’s cause.

The F-35 crash at the Alaska Air Force base happened the day before a tragic collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) between a U.S. Army aircraft and a commercial plane.

On January 29, a Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines Flight 5342 were in a mid-air collision at around 9 p.m. local time. According to CNN, the commercial flight had 64 people coming into the Washington D.C. area, and the Army helicopter had three soldiers. The effort to recover victims is urgent and ongoing. Latest news report that there are no survivors.