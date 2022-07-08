How To Spend One Day in Nashville

Nashville is the capital city of Tennessee and the birthplace of country music. Many celebrities like Lark Voorhies, Sheryl Crow, Young Buck, and Billy Ray Cyrus call the city home. But even if you’re not a fan of country music, Nashville still has plenty of things for you to enjoy.

Things To See and Do in Nashville

The city is known for its incredible history, music, and art. To experience all three, you can take an exciting tour around the city with Murals, Music, and Museums Walking Tour company.

For a live event, Honky Tonk Central is a popular music venue in the downtown area. There, you can listen to a live band play as you dine on good food and drinks.

And history buffs will love the Belle Meade Plantation, a historical museum and winery that was once a mansion.

Dining

Nashville is also well-known for its fantastic food, and especially its hot chicken. Try authentic Nashville hot chicken at Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack, the one that started it all. And the Loveless Cafe is a local favorite for its homemade hot biscuits and gravy.

For dessert, don’t forget to pick up some Goo Goo Clusters, the official candy of the city, at their flagship store.

From botanical gardens to street art, there’s no shortage of things to do. But because there’s so much to cover, it can be challenging to do so with limited time. Fortunately, you can still make the most of your visit there with the right Nashville itinerary. Here are six must-see places to explore with one day in Nashville: