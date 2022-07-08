Photo Credit: TN
How To Spend One Day in Nashville
Nashville is the capital city of Tennessee and the birthplace of country music. Many celebrities like Lark Voorhies, Sheryl Crow, Young Buck, and Billy Ray Cyrus call the city home. But even if you’re not a fan of country music, Nashville still has plenty of things for you to enjoy.
Things To See and Do in Nashville
The city is known for its incredible history, music, and art. To experience all three, you can take an exciting tour around the city with Murals, Music, and Museums Walking Tour company.
For a live event, Honky Tonk Central is a popular music venue in the downtown area. There, you can listen to a live band play as you dine on good food and drinks.
And history buffs will love the Belle Meade Plantation, a historical museum and winery that was once a mansion.
Dining
Nashville is also well-known for its fantastic food, and especially its hot chicken. Try authentic Nashville hot chicken at Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack, the one that started it all. And the Loveless Cafe is a local favorite for its homemade hot biscuits and gravy.
For dessert, don’t forget to pick up some Goo Goo Clusters, the official candy of the city, at their flagship store.
From botanical gardens to street art, there’s no shortage of things to do. But because there’s so much to cover, it can be challenging to do so with limited time. Fortunately, you can still make the most of your visit there with the right Nashville itinerary. Here are six must-see places to explore with one day in Nashville:
1. Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium is a popular music venue that was once the home of the Grand Ole Opry House. With a history dating back to 1892, many people call it the birthplace of bluegrass.
Many legendary musicians like B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Paul Simon, and Kings of Leon have performed at the auditorium. And now, you can watch your favorite musician perform live there, too.
But that’s not all. The auditorium hosts other entertainers as well, including authors and comedians.
And for a closer look behind the stage curtains, you can take a VIP tour of the venue. This exclusive tour is the best way to learn about the “Soul of Nashville,” complete with backstage access and several keepsakes.
2. Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame is an iconic tourist attraction that pays homage to some of the greatest musical talents in history.
Its many exhibitions feature a robust collection of artifacts, photographs, and costumes from artists like Patsy Cline, Martina McBride, and Chris Stapleton. And its Taylor Swift Education Center is a learning space that includes a videoconference lab and an interactive gallery. The center is a great place for people of all ages to learn how to tap into their musical gifts.
The Country Music Hall of Fame is also great for its live entertainment. It hosts several weekly musical performances, from local artists to big-name celebrities.
3. Centennial Park
Centennial Park is a beautiful green public park and a premier attraction in Nashville. Many people visit the park to explore the various landmarks there.
The Parthenon is an enormous 42-foot replica of the statue Athena and the home of the city’s art museum. There, you can find art galleries and educational exhibits surrounding ancient Greece and its influence on American history and culture.
Centennial Park is a natural wonderland with a number of plant and flower species and incredible views of Lake Watauga. And fitness lovers can get in a good workout at the park’s hiking trail that stretches a mile long.
4. Johnny Cash Museum
Music lovers will enjoy visiting the Johnny Cash Museum, located in the heart of Nashville’s downtown area. The museum boasts the largest collections of artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia worldwide.
The music museum was also ranked number one in the world by Forbes, Conde’ Naste, and National Geographic Traveler. And with its spectacular interactive exhibits, pictures, and tours, we can see why.
You might work up an appetite after spending time perusing the museum. Luckily, Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ is located right next door! There you can find a good selection of smoked meats and sides that are sure to fill you up.
5. Cumberland Park
Cumberland Park is a fun play area for children to explore. It’s the perfect place for little ones to run around while their families relax nearby.
The 6.5-acre park provides ample space for children to roam. It also features several play structures that cater to children of varying ages.
For example, the younger children may enjoy The Hollow, a play area complete with a bouncing pad, see-saw, and interactive splash pad.
However, The Gorge is a stone climbing wall more suitable for older children. It features several climbing ropes, sliding poles, and climbing nets to keep them safe as they scale the wall.
6. Tootsie's Orchid Lounge
Located across from the Ryman Auditorium is Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. The famous lounge is a popular tourist attraction due to its color.
When the owner, Hattie Louise “Tootsie” Bess, purchased the venue in 1960, she decided it needed a new paint job. But when she returned to the bar to see its progress, she found the entire place painted the color orchid. Since then, the lounge has been known as Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and is a beloved city landmark.
The lounge offers a variety of handcrafted cocktails and other beverages for guests to enjoy as they dance along to live music. And speaking of music, the lounge has hosted a number of music legends, including Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson.
To learn more about the celebrities that performed there, check out “Tootsie’s Wall of Fame,” filled with many old photographs and other memorabilia.