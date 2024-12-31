Great Smoky Mountains National Park, one of America’s most visited national parks, is set to temporarily close one of its most beloved trails. The Laurel Falls Trail is famous for its stunning 80-foot waterfall. The trail will be inaccessible to hikers for over a year as it undergoes significant improvements.

Starting January 6, 2025, the Laurel Falls Trail will close for an extensive 18-month rehabilitation project. While disappointing for many visitors, this closure is a crucial step in enhancing the trail’s safety and overall visitor experience. The 1.3-mile trail hasn’t seen major upgrades since its initial paving in 1963. Still, it attracts over 300,000 hikers annually, making it one of the park’s most popular attractions.

Acting Superintendent Boone Vandzura emphasized the importance of this project, stating, “Laurel Falls Trail is a beloved feature of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The rehabilitation will provide for greater safety and an enhanced visitor experience; we look forward to enjoying the trail together once work is complete.”

What Changes Can Visitors Expect When Visiting The Great Smoky Mountains?

The extensive rehabilitation effort covers many facets of the trail and its surroundings. A larger, freshly paved asphalt trail surface awaits visitors, improving accessibility and safety. Constructed at the falls themselves will be new viewing platforms. They will guarantee safety and provide hikers with better views to appreciate the natural beauty.

Adding approximately 50 new parking spaces at the trailhead will help alleviate congestion and improve access. New signage will be installed along the trail for better navigation and safety. One of the most significant enhancements is the establishment of a designated pathway with guardrails, ensuring safe pedestrian access to the trailhead.

These carefully planned upgrades will tackle longstanding issues that have plagued the trail. Hikers will no longer have to contend with uneven and cracked pavement, a safety concern for years. The hazardous conditions near the falls, which have posed risks to visitors, will be mitigated with the new viewing platforms and safety measures. The inadequate parking facilities, a source of frustration for many, will be a thing of the past with the expanded parking area.

Planning Your Visit During The Closure

For those planning a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park during this period, fear not. The park boasts over 800 miles of trails, offering plenty of alternatives for nature enthusiasts. Park officials recommend several trails that provide similar experiences to Laurel Falls, including:

Baskins Creek Trail

Cove Hardwood Nature Trail

Gabes Mountain Trail to Hen Wallow Falls

Little River Trail

Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s official website for updated information on trail conditions and closures before their visit.