There’s something magical about a girls’ trip. Late-night chats in unfamiliar cities, shared playlists blasting from your Airbnb, laughter that makes your cheeks hurt, and a sense of freedom you don’t always get in your day-to-day life. Being away with your favorite women has a way of making the world feel lighter, more fun, and just a little more peaceful. It’s the kind of reset you don’t realize you needed until you’re right in the middle of it.

But when you’re far from home, the rules change. While spontaneity is half the fun on a girls’ trip, safety should never be sacrificed for the sake of adventure. In fact, the smarter your safety strategies, the more free you are to fully enjoy the trip. Think of it less as being cautious and more as setting yourself up for the kind of trip where the only surprises are good ones. A little preparation goes a long way toward keeping the vibe exactly how you want it.

Share The Itinerary, Always

One of the first things seasoned travelers recommend is simple: let someone back home know your plans. Not just your flight details. Let them know where you’re staying, the areas you’ll be visiting, and even your restaurant reservations if you can. Share your live location with a trusted contact through apps like WhatsApp or Life360. This small step has saved lives. When your loved ones know your movements, they’re more likely to raise a red flag early if something feels off.

Book Smarter, Not Just Cheaper

Budgeting is always part of trip planning, but skimping on accommodation can be risky. Aim for places with verified reviews, ideally from other women or solo travelers. Sites like Airbnb and Booking.com now allow filtering by “traveler type,” making it easier to find hosts who’ve consistently welcomed women safely. If you’re staying in a hotel on your girls’ trip, call ahead to confirm your reservation and ask about late check-in procedures or 24-hour security.

A front desk that’s responsive before you arrive is usually a good sign. Public reviews are your best friend. Look out for consistent complaints about location, noise, or staff behavior. And always check the neighborhood on Google Maps or by reading local forums. What looks scenic in photos might be unsafe after dark.

Trust Your Gut — And Google

There’s a reason your instincts often kick in before your brain catches up. If a place, person, or situation makes you uncomfortable, remove yourself. Don’t overthink it. Don’t worry about politeness. Safety first. That said, a little online digging goes a long way. Research local scams (yes, they vary by city and country), local emergency numbers, and laws that might affect you.

For example, self-defense items like pepper spray are illegal in some countries, including Japan and the United Kingdom. Reddit, TikTok, and blogs by female travelers are often great sources for unfiltered and practical information. Use hashtags like #solotravel or #girlstrip to discover real-life tips from others who’ve been where you’re going.

Mind Your Drinks (And Your Friends’)

A girls’ trip often comes with wine nights, dancing, or tropical cocktails by the pool. Fun should be part of the plan, but so should watchfulness. Never leave drinks unattended, never accept opened drinks from strangers, and ideally, designate one person in your group to stay sober if you’re out for the night.

Drink-spiking is something women around the world report happening more often than we think. And don’t forget to look out for each other. If someone in the group is suddenly too drunk, slurring, or dazed, intervene immediately. It’s better to be overcautious than to wake up with regrets.

Transportation: Stick To Verified Rides

Uber and Lyft have revolutionized travel convenience, but not all drivers are the same. Always verify the license plate and driver’s name and photo before getting in. Sit in the backseat. Share your ride status with someone. Apps like Uber now offer a “Safety Toolkit” with emergency buttons and real-time tracking. Get familiar with these features before you leave home.

In cities or countries where ride apps aren’t common, ask your hotel or Airbnb host to arrange taxis for you or use official taxi stands. Avoid flagging down cars on the street if you’re unsure of local practices. And please, no walking home alone after midnight, even if it’s “just 10 minutes.” That’s when instincts need to override independence.

Go Light On The Flash

One thing that makes you a target while traveling — looking like a tourist. Flashy jewelry, expensive cameras, and loud brand-name items can make you stand out for the wrong reasons. Leave valuables at home or locked away. Travel with a crossbody bag or an anti-theft backpack.

Scan your passport and travel documents and store them on a cloud service like Google Drive or Dropbox. It’s a small move that can be a lifesaver if anything goes missing. Speaking of phones, carry a portable charger. Nothing screams vulnerability like a dead phone in an unfamiliar city.

Learn Local Phrases: Especially These

If you’re heading to a country where you don’t speak the language, take time to learn a few key phrases. Not just “hello” or “where’s the bathroom,” but phrases like “help,” “I’m lost,” “police,” and “leave me alone.” Google Translate is great, but it’s even better to memorize a few sentences just in case you can’t get your phone out in time.

In Italy? Try “Aiuto!” (Help!) or “Sto cercando la polizia” (I’m looking for the police). In Brazil, “Me deixa em paz” (Leave me alone) or “Chame a polícia” (Call the police) could be powerful. Safety also means fitting in. Dressing somewhat like the locals can minimize unwanted attention. Learn cultural norms and lean into them when you can.

Have An Emergency Plan (That You Hope You’ll Never Use)

This doesn’t have to be a detailed spreadsheet. Still, it should include basic info: emergency contacts, in your phone and written somewhere, your embassy’s number, and the address of your accommodation. Keep some emergency cash in a separate spot — bra stash, shoe sole, or hidden pocket.

Make a mental note of the nearest hospital or police station, especially if you’re venturing into rural areas. Also, consider travel insurance. Medical emergencies and flight cancellations or stolen items are expensive. InsureMyTrip and World Nomads are two reputable providers with customizable plans depending on your destination and budget.