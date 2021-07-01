8 Over-The-Top Luxury Villas In Mexico For A Girls' Trip

Casa Brisa with seven bedrooms in Punta Mita is where you’ll be staying with about thirteen of your best girlfriends.

The only time you’ll be on social media is to tell your followers where you are, and probably make them jealous. Aside from that, and the occasional photo, your phone will be out of sight, so you can be present in the moment.

Laugh and frolic on the beach right outside the villa from morning to evening. If you have the energy, feel free to whip up a little something in the kitchen, or better yet, let your chef see to it.

That’s the beauty of staying in a villa of this caliber. You can do for yourself, or be pampered by a fantastic staff consisting of a chef, maid, butler, driver, and house manager.

In addition to all that the villa provides, enjoy access to the Kupuri Residents-Only Beach Club.