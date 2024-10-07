Kenya is the latest country to announce a visa specifically for digital nomads.

The East African country’s President, William Ruto, reportedly made the announcement on October 2. According to Nation, the leader shared the exciting information at the Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2024 in the country’s capital, Nairobi. Discussing the “Digital Nomad Work Permit,” Ruto briefly outlined what traveling and expat remote workers can expect.

The Digital Nomad Work Permit will be “specifically designed to welcome global digital professionals, allowing them to live and work in Kenya while enjoying the country’s natural beauty and high-quality lifestyle,” Ruto reportedly said. “Kenya can be your home, where you and your family can experience the wonders of magical Kenya every day. All while serving clients from anywhere in the world on your digital platform.”

What Else Do We Know About Kenya’s Digital Nomad Work Permit?

Euro News reports that eligibility will require a valid passport, proof of remote work, a clean record, and evidence of accommodations in Kenya. An applicant’s annual income requirement will allegedly have to be at least $55,000. The government has not yet clarified when they will release applications, set deadlines, or determine the visa’s duration. It’s unclear if Kenya’s Digital Nomad Work Permit will lead to citizenship for applicants who want it.

Ruto revealed that a new electronic travel authorization system will be introduced for travelers passing through Nairobi, alongside the visa. Once registered via the authorization system, people will be able to leave the airport and explore Kenya’s capital during flight layovers.

The president reportedly boasted about Kenya’s booming influx of travelers and tourism in recent years. Describing the country as a “top global destination” with stunning terrains, wildlife, nightlife, and more, Ruto also highlighted the country’s “incredible diversity, with over 40 distinct cultures.”

There are currently only a few African countries that offer digital nomad visas, including Namibia, Cape Verde, and Mauritius.