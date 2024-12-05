A Delta Air Lines flight attendant has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following a violent altercation at a New Orleans hotel. Joshua Smith, a 36-year-old Delta Airlines employee, was at the center of a harrowing incident that began as a night out with colleagues in New Orleans. According to police reports, Smith and several coworkers were returning to their riverfront hotel when things took a dark turn.

As the group made their way back, Smith’s behavior reportedly became erratic, prompting concern from his fellow flight attendants. To defuse the situation, a female coworker offered to escort Smith to his room. However, what started as a gesture of assistance quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

The Flight Attendant’s Violent Outburst

Once inside the hotel, an argument erupted between Smith and his colleague. In a shocking act of violence, Smith allegedly slashed the woman twice on her arm and once on her neck. The victim, whose name has not been released, fled to another hotel floor in search of help.

The ordeal didn’t end there. Smith, apparently still in a state of agitation, pursued the injured woman. When a hotel security guard attempted to intervene, he too fell victim to Smith’s aggression, suffering a slash wound to his thumb. New Orleans police responded to the distressing 3 a.m. call at the end of Poydras Street.

Upon arrival, they found a scene of chaos and immediately took Smith into custody. The female victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Joshua Smith now faces a litany of serious charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and simple battery. Smith’s defense attorney, Thomas Calogero, has put forward a narrative of extreme intoxication.

Speaking to NBC News, Calogero stated, “The group was drinking and he had blacked out. He has no memory of the incident at all, nothing.” The lawyer further asserted that he doesn’t believe there was an intent to murder, suggesting that the charges may be excessive given the circumstances.