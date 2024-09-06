Delta Air Lines is investigating a puzzling security breach in August 2024. A man followed a family through Washington Dulles International Airport and ended up boarding the wrong flight. Lauren Benton, a Georgia resident, was traveling with her husband and two children when she noticed a man trailing them through the airport.

Benton described the situation as unsettling, especially when the man followed her into the women’s restroom. “My heart sunk into my stomach,” Benton told USA Today.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, boarded the same Delta flight to Atlanta as the Benton family. It was only when Benton discreetly alerted a flight attendant to the man’s suspicious behavior that the situation was addressed. The man could not produce a boarding pass for the flight and was subsequently removed from the aircraft.

How Did This Happen?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed that the man passed through security with a valid boarding pass and identification but for a different flight. Delta Air Lines stated to ABC News that they are reviewing their boarding procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Delta has processes in place for gate agents and flight crews to verify that individuals onboard aircraft prior to departure are customers booked on that particular flight,” the airline said. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which manages Dulles, reported that the man was interviewed and allowed to continue his travel after the incident. No charges were filed, as he had not committed a crime under current regulations.

In an interview with ABC News, Gerry Phelan — a former head of federal security at several airports — said: “Delta should ensure that that boarding pass matched up with the individual, which it did. But it certainly didn’t match up with the flight that they’re boarding that time.” For Benton and her family, the ordeal was traumatic. “Pay attention to your surroundings and follow your gut instincts,” she said.