Deal or No Deal is an iconic show built around the concept of maximizing your winnings that aired for five seasons beginning in 2005. Luckily for fans of the series, it’s been revamped over a decade after its cancellation. Deal or No Deal Island has a new filming location, new host and whole new ambiance too compared to its daytime studio filmed (original) version. Surprisingly, the new version, hosted by Joe Manganiello, has an exciting twist which makes it a lot more engaging.

One of the main differences is that the new Deal or No Deal show is filmed on location. Instead of the dimly lit, high pressure studio environment of the first iteration of the show, they mixed things up, allowing viewers can explore a real life island vibe while tuning in on NBC or Peacock. Of course, more adventurous fans can always just visit the Deal Or No Deal Island filming location in Panama themselves. Here is what we know about the decked out destination.

Bocas Del Toro, Panama Doubles as the ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Filming Location

Key Scenes: From the stunning Geodomes to the new and improved dock, contestants explore all different parts of this seaside paradise. Viewers can see the beauty of Panama in various scenes of the show.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Panama is during the dry season, when it rains the least. This is typically between mid-December and April, allowing travelers to enjoy the weather and explore.

Transportation Options: There are many options to get around Panama. Visitors can use the bus, metro system, taxis, rent a car or take a ferry to other nearby destinations. Since the metro system is pretty advanced, it is a pretty popular option.

The filming for Deal or No Deal Island was done in Panama – an underrated country with pristine beaches and plenty of opportunities for adventure. More specifically, filming for the show took place in Bocas del Toro, according to a season one contestant. This is a north-western province of Panama that is popular for its vibrant culture and thriving natural beauty. It is relatively close to Panama City, since a quick 45 minute flight bridges the gap. Convenience is likely part of why the destination was selected for filming.

It is a favorite destination for visitors looking to explore eco-tourism too. Some of the area’s best features have been showcased in Deal or No Deal Island, such as the white sand beaches and warm temperatures are a major appeal. Even from on-screen, viewers can see that Panama a private and luxurious getaway.

Things to Do: One of the top things to do while visiting Bocas del Toro is enjoying the beach; sitting back and relaxing in the sun is unmatched. However, there are other things to do. Visitors can also try aquatic sports, take wildlife tours or visit the Green Acres Chocolate Farm and Nature Preserve.

Where to Eat: There are many places to eat in Bocas del Toro with delicious food and even better views. For an island vibe, OCTO Caribbean Grill and Ohana Boca are top-rated options.

Where to Stay: For a rustic and charming stay, visitors can check out Koko Acqua Lodge or Sol Bungalows Bocas del Toro.