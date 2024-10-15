Hurricane Milton developed into a formidable storm, causing billions of dollars in damage and resulting in numerous deaths. The devastation left in its wake is severe, but the emotional toll on survivors may linger even longer. Fortunately, global aid has poured in for those affected in Florida. However, some travelers were unaware of the storm before theirdeparture, as Hurricane Milton intensified rapidly.

Videos shared by cruise passengers depicting the storm’s impact on their ships have raised questions about the current safety of cruising, especially in the Gulf of Mexico, where two major hurricanes made landfall within the span of a month.

What Happened During The Cruise Ship’s Encounter With Hurricane Milton?

On October 8, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship encountered Hurricane Milton, causing considerable alarm among passengers. The ship, Harmony of the Seas, appeared to be caught directly in the storm’s path. As reported by NBC Los Angeles, the vessel was forced to navigate waves reaching up to 20 feet. Hurricane Milton, a massive storm that displaced entire communities and disrupted travel across the region, created perilous conditions at sea. These factors resulted in less-than-ideal circumstances for passengers attempting to continue their vacation.

The ship’s itinerary was significantly altered due to the storm. Initially scheduled to stop in Honduras, Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatán, the crew made the decision to turn the ship around by the third day of the voyage, hoping to avoid the brunt of the storm. By that evening, however, Harmony of the Seas was able to return to its original course, though the seas remained rough.

What Does The Video Of The Cruise Ship During The Storm Reveal?

A video shared by passenger Brandy Gostin Prince captured a striking scene in the ship’s dining room. Through a large circular window typically offering scenic ocean views, passengers instead watched as a massive wave crashed against the glass, underscoring the sheer power of Hurricane Milton. While ocean waves are expected during cruises, this wave reached the fourth-deck dining room, providing a stark illustration of the storm’s intensity and the ship’s struggle to navigate through it.

@7newsdc Riding the waves 🌊 roughed up by Hurricane Milton aboard the Harmony of the Seas. 🛳️ ♬ original sound – 7NewsDC

How Were Passengers Impacted By Hurricane Milton?

During the storm’s peak, many passengers experienced seasickness as a result of the violent waters. Despite the challenging conditions, the Royal Caribbean crew worked diligently to maintain a sense of normalcy and keep passengers entertained indoors, as the outer decks were closed and walking became difficult due to high winds. By October 9, the weather had improved, and the passengers aboard Harmony of the Seas were able to regain their balance, though the experience undoubtedly left a lasting impression.