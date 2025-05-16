Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), 48 alleged crimes that occurred on cruise ships were reported during the first quarter of 2025 — including 23 rapes.

The quarterly report includes alleged crimes reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) between January and March 2025 in compliance with the Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act (CVSSA). The document notes that the incidents were relayed to the FBI during that timeframe, but they didn’t necessarily occur during that quarter. Moreover, the report lists the cases “without regard to the investigative status” of each incident.

Of the 48 total crimes on cruise ships documented by the FBI, seven were classified as “assault with serious bodily injury.” Additionally, the report cited seven thefts over $10,000.

Cruise ships reported 10 sexual assault crimes in addition to the 23 rape incidents. Also, there was one report of a missing U.S. national.

The FBI got no reports of major crimes like death, arson, or kidnapping this quarter. The cruise lines that reported incidents included several leading industry names. They include Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, MSC, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, and Virgin Voyages. The FBI states that “several factors” determine its jurisdiction regarding investigating and enforcing the law on criminal instances that occur on vessels at sea.

“Generally, the U.S. has jurisdiction over crimes committed on a ship if the crime occurs within the maritime jurisdiction of the United States and the vessel is owned, in whole or in part, by a U.S. person or company. Additionally, there is jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against a U.S. national on board a foreign vessel if the crimes occur during a voyage having a scheduled departure from or arrival in the U.S,” says the authority.

What Else Is There To Know About Crimes On Cruise Ships?

The FBI advises immediately reporting a case to the vessel’s security if you are the victim of a crime, or you witness a crime. If no longer on the cruise, you can contact the FBI directly and inform them of the incident.

Robert McDonald, a criminal justice lecturer at the University of New Haven and former Secret Service special agent, shared insight on cruise crime while speaking to Fox News. He claimed that cruise lines often “don’t want to” report criminal activity that occurs at sea because of the “unfortunate attention” it brings.

“All of that negative vibe and negative information puts a dark cloud over the [cruise] industry – an industry that wants people to come to it and wants them to be comfortable spending their money,” McDonald stated.

“Secure your valuables, have vigilance, [and] moderate your drinking so you don’t fall into a sense of comfort,” he advised. “Know the excursions that you’re booking. Make sure those things are well advertised… And know your rights on a cruise ship. Know what’s available to you, how to report something, [and] where the security department is there.”