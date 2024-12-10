The Wondery “Exhibit C True Crime Cruise” will happen from January 26 through January 30, 2026. The unique themed cruise offers access to experts, podcasters, and other fanatics on the high seas.

Going from Miami to Nassau, the cruise promises panels, presentations, immersive activities, and live podcast recordings. There will also be a live murder mystery show experience and self-defense classes. Of course, amidst the thrilling, chilling, and informative happenings, guests will be able to enjoy the vacation vibes of their voyages. The four-night true crime cruise will take place on a Norwegian Cruise Line Joy ship.

Two different packages are available. The Silver Sleuths option, starting at $1,335, includes meals (no specialty dining) and basic beverages. These guests will also have access to live podcast shows, panels, presentations, and activities.

The Diamond Detectives package, $3,235, receives everything mentioned. These guests also get exclusive credentials on the cruise, first dibs on merch, early access to photo booths, and a commemorative gift. Moreover, Diamond Detectives get time with talent in the time-crime world during exclusive experiences and meet and greets. The cruise is also throwing in a free 12-month Wondery+ subscription. Diamond Detectives will be in The Haven portion of Norwegian’s ship, which has an exclusive pool, hot tub, and lounges. Additionally, there are butler and concierge perks.

What Else Is There To Know About The True Crime Cruise?

True crime fans can expect to bask in cold cases and criminology with criminal profilers and forensic experts. Detailed specifics on the activities and talent have yet to be disclosed.

“Ahoy true crime fans! Immerse yourself in chilling stories with your favorite true crime podcast hosts and top criminal experts,” says the cruise’s website. “Engage in panel discussions and exclusive Q&A sessions, practice your self-defense skills, and be part of this intimate true crime community. Stay tuned for the full lineup of podcasts, hosts, and more activities to be announced in early 2025!”