Uniworld Boutique River Cruises’ forthcoming “Women-Only Cruise” promises a unique eight-day voyage of Southern France to all types of female travelers.

Uniworld noted that the cruise’s itinerary was designed by “passionate” women for female travelers. The cruise’s description lists cocktail parties, “surprise entertainment,” and “special” souvenirs. The trip includes meals, unlimited drinks (including those with alcohol), six excursions, accommodations, and wifi. There will be walking tours, landmark visits, and wine tastings. Guests will additionally have the opportunity to visit four UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The voyage will travel through Burgundy and Provence on the Rhône and Saône rivers. The Southern France sailing will take its guests on a discovery of the region’s food scene. They’ll also experience the stomping grounds of painters Van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, and Paul Gauguin.

“Bring your mothers, sisters, adult daughters, best friends, or any special women in your life,” encourages Uniworld. “Or embark on a solo adventure where you’re destined to make new friends during a week of exploration, connection, immersion, relaxation, and laughter.”

What Else Is There To Know About The Women-Only Cruise?

Female voyagers will set sail on August 24, 2025. According to USA Today, prices start at $4,999 per person. The publication further claimed that the cruise’s travelers will enjoy “truffles, chocolate, and wine,” truffle-hunting, bike rides, lavender weaving, and burlesque sessions.

The women-only sailing will be on Uniworld’s S.S. Catherine vessel. The luxury river cruise ship includes four decks, five accommodation options, a pool, a fitness center, and a spa. Photos of the various room interiors include crisp white, rich emerald, seafoam green, and teal, with gold and grey accents. Dining options include the Cézanne Restaurant, the Van Gogh Lounge, two bars, a coffee shop, and a 24-hour hot beverage station.

If the eight-day indulgent adventure just won’t suffice, attendees can pick from several cruise extensions. Post-cruise trips with hotel stays are to Athens, Santorini, Cassis, or Paris.