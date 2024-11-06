Living abroad has never been more within reach in this age of accessible internet and remote work. In addition to satisfying your wanderlust, there are now ways to get paid when you move to a different country. Believe it or not, several countries are offering financial incentives to attract new residents.

These initiatives aim to combat population decline, boost local economies, and inject fresh energy into communities. Choose from various appealing options, including sun-kissed Mediterranean islands and tech-savvy Asian megacities. These countries are inviting you with open arms and wallets. Let’s look at 10 countries that will pay you to settle there.

Chile

Cabinadelafoto / Pexels

Chile’s wonders stretch from the Atacama Desert to the peaks of Patagonia. The country is a traveler’s paradise and a haven for entrepreneurs. This South American nation has been actively investing in becoming an innovative tech hub through its Startup Chile program. Since 2016, this accelerator program has been offering grants to attract international talent and foster a vibrant startup ecosystem. The “Build” program, a four-month initiative designed for startup entrepreneurs, provides 10 million pesos (approximately $14,000), access to a co-working space, and a one-year resident visa.

Italy

Łukasz Czechowicz / Unsplash

Renowned for its art, history, and food, Italy offers more than just la dolce vita to potential residents. Several regions in Italy are implementing programs to combat population decline, particularly in smaller towns and villages. One notable initiative is in Calabria. Here, qualifying individuals under 40 can receive about $30,358 to move to one of nine villages with fewer than 2,000 residents. The catch is you must move within 90 days of acceptance, and either start a new business that benefits locals or fill an in-demand job. Meanwhile, in Presicce-Acquarica, located in the heel of Italy’s boot, families can receive $32,526 for purchasing a house and registering it as their primary residence.

Greece

Arno Senoner / Unsplash

Despite its stunning islands, ancient ruins, and Mediterranean weather, Greece is another European nation grappling with population decline. To address this issue, the country has introduced various incentives to attract new residents. While specific programs may vary, some Greek islands have offered financial incentives, free housing, or land to individuals willing to relocate. For example, Antikythera provides free housing, food, and a monthly stipend of $542 to families with three or more children to facilitate their relocation.

Ireland

K Mitch Hodge/Unsplash

The Emerald Isle has evolved into a land of opportunity for entrepreneurs. Enterprise Ireland, a government organization, has created a program to attract expats from around the globe. If you have a startup with potential, you can apply for this program. Approved businesses can receive thousands of Euros in funding and tax credits upon relocating to Ireland. Moreover, this move grants you access to the European Union market, one of the largest in the world. Beyond the financial incentives, Ireland boasts a spectacular countryside and a thriving social scene centered around its famous pubs.

Switzerland

H. Emre / Pexels

Switzerland is also facing population challenges, particularly in smaller towns. For instance, the picturesque village of Albinen has been experiencing a decline in its young population. To combat this trend, they’re offering a substantial incentive: 25,000 Swiss francs (about $28,000) per adult and an additional 10,000 francs per child to new residents. However, there are some conditions. You must be under 45, commit to staying for at least 10 years, and invest a minimum of 200,000 francs in property. While the initial investment is significant, the opportunity to live in one of the world’s most beautiful countries with a stable economy and high standard of living makes it an attractive proposition for many.

Japan

Akira Deng / Pexels

Japan is another country facing a significant demographic challenge with its rapidly aging population and declining birth rates. Now, the Japanese government has introduced the Regional Revitalization Program, aimed at attracting immigrants to rural areas in need of population growth. This program offers worldwide expats up to ¥4,800,000 (approximately $31,725) in funding and support. Participating gives you financial benefits and the chance to enjoy Japan’s unique culture. It’s an opportunity to experience the famous Japanese hospitality, or “omotenashi,” firsthand while contributing to revitalizing rural communities.

Spain

Jorge Fernandez / Unsplash

The Ponga region in Northern Spain gives €3,000 (about $3,262) to couples who move there and stay for at least five years. What’s more, they provide an additional €3,000 for each child, whether they move with you or are born in Ponga. This initiative aims to boost the population of this small region, which currently has fewer than 1,000 residents. Beyond the financial incentives, living in Spain offers numerous benefits, including a high quality of life, excellent cuisine, and the famous “siesta” culture that promotes work-life balance.

Canada

Jaime Reimer/ Unsplash

While Canada as a whole doesn’t offer direct payments to immigrants, certain provinces have implemented programs to attract new residents. Saskatchewan, for instance, has introduced the Graduate Retention Program, which aims to keep college graduates in the province. This program offers up to CAD 20,000 (about $15,000) tax returns over ten years to graduates who maintain residency and file taxes in Saskatchewan. The catch is that you must have graduated from a post-secondary institution on their list of approved schools.

Mauritius

Xavier Coiffic/ Unsplash

Mauritius, an island nation east of Madagascar, is a tropical paradise and a burgeoning hub for entrepreneurs. The country offers 20,000 Mauritian Rupees (about $440) to startup businesses willing to relocate. You must present a unique and profitable business idea to a committee for approval to qualify. While the initial incentive might seem modest, Mauritius has numerous other benefits that make it an attractive destination. These include beautiful weather year-round, a thriving economy, high-quality schools, and free healthcare for residents. Moreover, Mauritius is known for its multicultural society, making it a diverse and welcoming place for expatriates from all over the world.

Croatia

Ante Hamersmit / Unsplash

Croatia also joins the ranks of nations offering incentives to new residents. The town of Legrad, located near the Hungarian border, has implemented a program to attract new inhabitants. They are selling homes for as little as 1 kuna (about 13 cents) to individuals willing to move there. However, there are some conditions: applicants must be under 45 years old, in a partnership or married, have a clean criminal record, and not already own property. The town also offers additional financial support for home renovations. This initiative has already seen success, with the town’s population increasing due to the program.