An autonomous western region of Spain is offering €15,000 to people who can commit to working there remotely. As of this report, the sizable sum is the equivalent of $16,625.10.

Extremadura’s program, “Live in Ambroz,” aptly named after the Ambroz Valley where those who are selected will live. The latter is in the northern part of Cáceres province, one of two provinces in Extremadura. The program is to bolster the area’s low population and economy. A late August press release by the Regional Government of Extremadura noted that the overseeing body wants the initiative to bring people into the Ambroz Valley’s rural areas. The source noted that the area is one of several places “suffering from a constant loss of population and services.”

In addition to the relocation grant, the Live in Ambroz program will provide supportive information on housing, land, and “everything necessary.” Things to do in Extremadura include walking through Old Town Cáceres and the Jewish Quarter of Valencia de Alcántara, two UNESCO World Heritage sites. There’s also experiencing the many historical cathedrals and landmarks throughout the region’s cities.

Regarding the living itself, the Regional Government of Extremadura promises “cheap rent” and “life in a natural paradise with good views.” The area markets itself as a place for a less hectic lifestyle compared to that of Spain’s more populous areas.

Spain consistently ranks among the best relocation spots for digital nomads and U.S. retirees. The announcement of Extremadura’s relocation program follows anti-tourism and anti-digital nomad protests throughout Spain this year. Places where people mobilized against foreigners included Barcelona, Madrid, the Canary Islands, and others.

Who Is Eligible?

Extremadura’s press release noted that the program welcomes digital nomads and “all types of people” who want to enjoy living in Ambroz. Euronews reports that Extremadura has a €2 million fund to support 200 newcomers. The latter source said that regarding digital nomads, Extremadura is seeking “highly qualified” tech professionals.

The Live in Ambroz program requires living in the region for two years. To apply, foreigners cannot have resided in Extremadura within the last six months. They’ll also need to become legal residents in Spain and share their foreign identity number.

What’s The Catch?

Women and those under 30 who move to small Extremadura towns with less than 5,000 residents are allegedly eligible for €10,000. After the two years are up, they receive a €5,000 payment.

Anyone else who applies and is approved for relocation will initially get €8,000, then €4,000 after their second year.

How Do You Apply For The Extremadura “Live In Ambroz” Program?

According to Euronews, Spanish authorities say the applications will possibly be live in mid-September. Those interested can apply through Extremadura’s General Electronic Access Point. The deadline will allegedly remain rolling until a year from its launch or all the funding is allocated. Decisions will reportedly be delivered within three months.