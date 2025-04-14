China has recently joined the growing list of countries issuing travel warnings for the United States. The Asian country advised its citizens to carefully assess the risks before traveling or pursuing education in America. The advisory comes amid escalating trade tensions and concerns about domestic security in the U.S.

“Recently, due to the deterioration of China-U.S. economic and trade relations and the domestic security situation in the United States, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism reminds Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks of traveling to the United States and be cautious,” stated China’s tourism ministry in an official announcement on April 9, 2025.

The tensions between the two countries have heightened significantly following President Donald Trump‘s imposition of steep tariffs on Chinese goods. China has responded with retaliatory measures, raising tariffs on U.S. imports from 84% to 125%, while the U.S. has increased duties on Chinese products to a total of 145%.

China’s Education Ministry Warns Students

In addition to the tourism advisory, China’s Ministry of Education has cautioned students about studying in the United States. This warning specifically references the Higher Education Act passed in Ohio, which restricts academic partnerships with Chinese institutions.

“The Ministry of Education reminds overseas students to assess the risks of studying in the U.S. in the near future,” the agency stated, urging citizens to carefully evaluate potential safety risks and challenges they might face in certain American states.

The advisories could significantly affect the flow of Chinese visitors and students to the United States. In 2024, approximately 1.6 million Chinese tourists visited America, and over 250,000 Chinese students were enrolled in U.S. educational institutions.

Experts believe Beijing’s warnings aim to exert pressure on the U.S. education and tourism sectors, potentially causing economic damage to both countries. The American tourism industry is already experiencing a downturn, with declining visitor numbers from Canada and Europe.

Growing List Of Countries Issuing U.S. Travel Advisories

China joins several other nations that have recently updated their travel guidance for citizens planning to visit the United States. Countries including Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have all issued new travel advisories.

These warnings often cite stricter border controls, concerns about lengthy detentions, and issues related to transgender rights following recent policy changes in the U.S. Some advisories, like Canada’s, warn citizens that U.S. border officials may inspect phones and laptops, potentially denying entry to travelers who refuse to share their passwords.