Travelers flying to the United States will soon face an additional requirement at check-in, regardless of where their international journey begins. Starting at 11:59 p.m. EST on November 3, 2026, passengers boarding international flights to the United States must sign a health declaration about recent travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order applies to flights from every foreign country, not just those operating in or near the DRC. A person boarding in London, São Paulo, or Accra therefore faces the same requirement as someone departing from Central Africa.

It also covers travelers connecting through a U.S. airport before continuing to another destination. The measure comes during an Ebola outbreak that has already led to separate U.S. restrictions on people who recently spent time in affected countries. Airlines are now responsible for adding the declaration to their boarding process, while industry organizations are challenging the short implementation period. For travelers, the immediate question is what they will be required to confirm before an airline allows them on board.

How To Complete The New CDC Health Declaration

The declaration asks each traveler to confirm that they have not been physically present in the DRC during the previous 21 days. Under the CDC’s October 28 guidance, the requirement covers U.S. citizens, permanent residents, foreign visitors, and aircraft crews. It also extends beyond commercial airlines to private aircraft and other international operations, with limited exemptions granted by U.S. authorities.

Laura Everington, the National Business Aviation Association’s director of international operations and regulations, emphasized that the rule applies to “all flights from all countries arriving to the U.S.” Airlines may collect the statement on paper or digitally, using an authenticated signature or an electronic checkbox. The CDC recommends presenting it during check-in or boarding at the last foreign airport before arrival in the United States.

Each passenger needs a separate declaration. A parent or other authorized representative may sign for a child under 18 or for someone unable to complete the form independently. The CDC has published a fillable attestation form, and airlines must retain completed declarations for at least 42 days after the flight departs for the United States. Anyone who fails to provide the declaration, unless exempt, will be denied boarding. Knowingly submitting false information could result in criminal penalties.

DRC Travel Restrictions And Airline Pushback

Travelers who have been in the DRC during the preceding 21 days cannot board a flight to the United States, including U.S. citizens. The CDC counts a connection through a DRC airport as time spent in the country even if the passenger remains on the aircraft. Under the agency’s timeline, the day someone leaves the DRC is Day 0. They may travel to the United States starting on Day 22, provided they meet other entry requirements. The CDC advises checking local departure requirements in outbreak-affected provinces.

Separate restrictions affect travelers who recently visited Uganda or South Sudan. Non-U.S. citizens and non-U.S. nationals, including lawful permanent residents, who visited either country during the preceding 21 days cannot enter the United States. U.S. citizens and U.S. nationals returning from those countries, provided they have not recently visited the DRC, must arrive through designated airports for public health screening.

Airline industry groups have challenged the implementation deadline. Reuters reported that Airlines for America and the International Air Transport Association asked the CDC to reconsider the order. In a letter, Airlines for America warned, “Changes to check-in systems, digital signatures, station procedures, and training cannot readily be completed in the allotted time.”

The organizations raised concerns about the cost of collecting declarations from millions of travelers. Airlines for America also sought exemptions for crews and certain other personnel. However, the CDC’s amended order explicitly includes crew members. The requirement is scheduled to remain in effect until December 18, 2026, unless federal officials amend or rescind it earlier.