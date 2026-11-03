Three people died, and five others were injured when part of a fairy chimney collapsed near the Göreme Open-Air Museum in Turkey’s Cappadocia region on October 29, the Associated Press reported. The rockfall struck an area near the museum entrance parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m., prompting a response from police, medical workers, and rescue crews. Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök linked the collapse to heavy rainfall, although authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances. The accident happened on Republic Day, a national holiday that draws visitors to the region.

Cappadocia is known for its distinctive volcanic rock towers, underground cities, and stone-carved churches. Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia have held UNESCO World Heritage status since 1985. Officials restricted access around the fallen rocks, and a geological expert has called for further precautions.

Authorities Investigate Deadly Cappadocia Rock Collapse

Emergency teams searched the debris and recovered a third victim after initially finding two people dead. At the scene, Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök told reporters, “We hope that there are no other casualties,” according to the Associated Press. “We are deeply saddened.”

Four of the five injured people had been discharged from hospitals, while the fifth remained under treatment for a fractured hip, Nevşehir Governor Hüseyin Kök told Anadolu Agency. Justice Minister Akın Gürlek assigned a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors to investigate the collapse. Five experts were also appointed to examine the incident, while the governor ordered a separate administrative inquiry.

Şenel Özdamar, head of Istanbul Technical University’s geological engineering department, urged officials to suspend access until conditions stabilized. Özdamar also questioned whether human activity had contributed to the collapse, as he explained in comments to the Hürriyet Daily News. Earth sciences expert Serkan İçelli said he had filmed a warning about similar hazards in the area two months earlier. He recommended assessing cavities carved into the rock individually before undertaking restoration work.

Cappadocia has experienced similar incidents in recent years. Rock formations collapsed in Uçhisar in December 2024 and Göreme in September 2025, with no fatalities reported in either incident. Cappadocia Area Head Cem Aslanbay said authorities regularly inspect formations considered at risk and undertake reinforcement and restoration work where necessary.

What Cappadocia Visitors Should Know About Closures And Safety

Governor Kök said officials had identified no safety risks at other tourist attractions or fairy chimneys across Cappadocia following the collapse. However, travelers should confirm access to individual attractions, as the statement does not establish whether every walking trail or viewing area remains accessible.

The Göreme Open-Air Museum’s official website lists daily operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with ticket sales ending at 4:15 p.m. Those hours do not confirm access to the affected section. Visitors can contact the museum at +90 384 271 2167 or check with their tour operator before arriving.

Rain, snow, and changing temperatures can weaken Cappadocia’s rock formations. Water that freezes inside cracks can cause sections to break away, as the Hürriyet Daily News explains. Visitors should stay on designated trails, respect warning signs, and avoid standing beneath cliffs or overhangs, particularly after heavy rainfall. The U.S. National Park Service advises hikers who witness falling rocks to move away from the cliff or seek shelter behind a large boulder if they cannot get clear.