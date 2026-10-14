Located in Natchez, just three blocks from the Mississippi River, The Guest House is a living testament to Black history, resilience, and reclamation that welcomes guests to come stay for a while.

The historic property is believed to be the largest Black-owned antebellum mansion in the country. Co-owners Michael Clinton, his wife Tiffany Clinton, and friend Joseph C. Smith bought the 11,000-square-foot property in 2021. Described by Michael as a “plantation-style home,” The Guest House — built by enslaved people in 1840 — is now a 16-room bed-and-breakfast that preserves and documents centuries of Black labor, investment, and life in Natchez, Mississippi.

“Natchez was, at one point, the capital of this cotton industry and the slave trade. This was the epicenter of such a pained past for us as a people,” Michael reflected in a 2024 Revolt interview. “And when you see all these glorious mansions that have been built, they’re incredibly beautiful, but they also display a painful history. So, with The Guest House, we hope to send a message to people of different generations that we don’t have to only work in establishments like that. We can own them, too.”

Staying At The Guest House In Natchez, Mississippi

Courtesy of Michael Watts

For insight into the property’s history and present as a hotel and gathering space, tours can be organized upon request.

Each room in The Guest House is named after a historical figure in Natchez’s past whom the hotel’s owners believe the city and its visitors “should have never forgotten.” For example, The John R. Lynch Suite honors the first African American Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, who lived from 1847 to 1939. Born into slavery, Lynch became free at 16 and later went on to own a photography studio in Natchez, learn to read and write, and become a Reconstruction-era political leader who advocated for civil rights.

When not resting in or soaking up the history of their room, guests can head to the property’s on-site restaurant for a bite to eat. There, they can choose from a menu that offers Mediterranean and Southern fare, including feta salads, chicken shawarma wraps, and grilled veggies, as well as fried catfish, gumbo, and pecan pie. Before dining or for a nightcap, they may also enjoy cocktails and company on the porch. Just keep in mind that the restaurant is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the Verdana Bar is open daily from 4 p.m. to late.

Continuing his dedication to preserving heritage through hospitality, Michael is also the co-founder of the Redline Hotel Group, which owns The Redline Venice in Venice, California.