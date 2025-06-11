Apple unveiled a suite of travel features at WWDC 2025 that promises to transform how iPhone users navigate international trips and language barriers. The tech giant introduced digital passport integration with Apple Wallet and powerful live translation capabilities for calls and messages, addressing two major pain points for global travelers.

These innovations leverage Apple’s latest AI advancements to create seamless experiences that eliminate common travel frustrations. Implementation will roll out with iOS 26 later this year. The timing couldn’t be better as global travel continues its post-pandemic surge.

Apple Digital Passport Will Enhance Security And Convenience

Apple Wallet’s new digital passport feature marks growth in travel identification technology. While Apple clarifies it “is not a replacement for your physical passport,” the digital version will work with apps requiring age and identity verification and at supported TSA checkpoints. This feature could provide a convenient alternative for travelers who haven’t yet obtained their Real ID, offering a secure digital backup when verification is needed.

Furthermore, boarding passes in Apple Wallet are getting substantial upgrades in iOS 26. New functionality includes integrated terminal maps to help travelers navigate unfamiliar airports efficiently. Perhaps most impressive is the integration with Find My technology. This will allow passengers to track AirTagged luggage directly from their boarding pass. This feature eliminates the uncertainty of waiting at baggage claim, giving travelers real-time updates on the location and status of their belongings.

Live Translation Breaks Down Language Barriers

Apple Intelligence powers impressive new live translation capabilities across the communication ecosystem. The system will automatically translate calls and messages in real-time, with translations both spoken aloud by an AI voice and displayed as captions. This functionality extends across Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps.

It will also work when communicating with non-Apple devices. The translation happens directly on-device, prioritizing privacy while delivering seamless communication. These translation features won’t be limited to iPhones. Apple is bringing the same functionality to iPadOS 26. When paired with compatible iPhones, even Apple Watch users will benefit from live translation support from the Messages app on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models.

While Google has offered some translation features in products like Pixel Buds for several years, Apple’s implementation represents a more comprehensive approach integrated directly into the core communication apps most travelers rely on daily.