A Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant has gone viral for sharing the top things she’d never do while flying as a regular passenger.

American Airlines stewardess Kaylyn Carrie shared her five rules for flying as a regular passenger on TikTok in late May. The video has over 1.8 million views and has received thousands of likes, comments, saves, and shares. She heavily emphasized the first thing she’d never do as a regular flyer – removing her shoes and then walking down the plane’s aisle. The second flagged action was wearing clothing that exposes bare skin, such as shorts and a tank top. The flight attendant noted that when flying as a regular passenger, she’d most likely fly in a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

The majority of the tidbits Kaylyn shared seemed hygiene-related. The third thing the American Airlines hostess mentioned related to a flyer’s bathroom choice. She said, “The lavatory bathroom [on the plane] should be like the last resort. You should use the bathrooms in the airport before you use the bathrooms on the plane… First of all, the bathrooms on the airplane are small – like think of a refrigerator… [There’s] not a lot of move around room. Just use the bathroom in the airport prior to getting on the plane. The lavatory should be last, last, last, resort.”

What Else Did The American Airlines Flight Attendant Say She Wouldn’t Do As A Regular Passenger?

Kaylyn said that if she were in one of the last groups to board a plane, she’d put her carry-on item in the earliest available overhead bin space as she walked in. She noted that doing so could lessen the likelihood of getting to one’s seat towards the back of the plane, and there not being room for one’s carry-on.

The final thing Kaylyn flagged was another seemingly hygiene-related faux pas. She said as a regular flyer, she’d never rest her head on the tray table in front of her seat.

“I’m not putting my face – I don’t want my face to touch that,” she said of the tray table, often considered one of the dirtiest parts of the plane. “I’m just – I’m just not gonna do that.”