American Airlines announced it is bringing high fashion to the skies with its new limited-edition amenity kits designed by fashion designer Brandon Blackwood. The Brooklyn-based designer’s iconic bags have adorned celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Heidi Klum. Blackwood has now created three distinct styles for different premium cabin classes. He drew inspiration from his childhood travel experiences, aiming to recreate the excitement he felt discovering amenity kits while flying around the world.

The 33-year-old designer was featured on Time’s 100 list in 2024 for revolutionizing the fashion industry with his End Systemic Racism tote. Blackwood has scaled down his designs for this airline collaboration, merging functionality with his signature aesthetic touches. This marks a milestone as Blackwood becomes one of the first Black designers to partner with a major airline on such a project.

Brandon Blackwood Designs On American Airlines Flights

Premium travelers will experience different versions of Blackwood’s creative vision based on their seating class. Premium economy passengers receive a blue-and-white pouch featuring Blackwood’s trademark checkered pattern. Meanwhile, Flagship Business passengers get a more sophisticated black pouch. It features red accents and a checkered design inside.

The most exclusive offering goes to Flagship first-class passengers. This group of travelers will receive a miniature version of Blackwood’s viral Portmore bag made of denim with a wrap-around zipper. The complimentary kits will appear on select flights starting mid-June through September 2025. Travelers flying premium classes between the United States and international destinations will receive these designer items. These destinations include Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

Domestic passengers on cross-country and Hawaii routes will also enjoy these exclusive amenities. Each amenity kit contains carefully selected skincare products, including Buttah lip balm, a towelette, and Pholk lotion. These products complement the designer exteriors, creating a complete premium travel experience. Furthermore, this partnership represents the second of American Airlines’ limited-edition kit collaborations.

In 2024, the carrier partnered with women-owned B Corp company Raven & Lily and Stand Up to Cancer. That collaboration raised $4.3 million for the nonprofit.