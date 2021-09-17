Photo Credit: Canva
7 Fashion Designers From Africa To Support For Your Travel Outfits
Planning a trip? Then you should consider supporting fashion designers from Africa for your travel outfits. From the bold patterns and unique style, you are sure to turn heads. Oh, and your vacation photos will be lit!
If you want to take your travel fashions up a notch, here are 7 fashion designers from Africa to support your next vacation.
1. Christie Brown
View this post on Instagram
Founded in 2008 by Creative Director Aisha Ayensu, Christie Brown is a luxury fashion brand for the global citizen.
Named after Aisha’s grandmother, Christie Brown is proudly made in Ghana, West Africa, and shares its heritage through its aesthetic and design.
2. Imane Ayissi
View this post on Instagram
Imane Ayissi was born in Cameroon into a family of artists and athletes.
At the same time as he began a career as a dancer, within the National Ballet of Cameroon, he got involved in fashion and later became a stylist.
Throughout his career, he was known for dressing some of the greatest dancers, choreographers, and artists in the world, including Patrick Dupont. He moved to Paris in the 90s to begin a modeling career for big names such as Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Givenchy, and more.
His modeling stint is what inspired him to create designs for women inspired by Africa. Ayissi says the different cultures of his native continent are a frequent source of inspiration for his collections.
3. Thebe Magugu
View this post on Instagram
Thebe Magugu is a luxury South African fashion brand offering ready-to-wear collections while exploring parallel concepts through multidisciplinary capsule projects.
Magugu was named GQ South Africa’s Rising Star of 2019. His mission is to spread the beauty of Africa’s fashion industry.
4. Maxhosa Africa
View this post on Instagram
Maxhosa Africa is a South African knitwear brand founded in 2012 by Laduma Ngxokolo.
His initial vision was to create a modern and premium Xhosa-inspired knitwear collection that celebrates traditional Xhosa aesthetics.
And that’s exactly what he did.
His designs showcase the beauty, culture, language, and aspiration of the Xhosa people that are amended in a modern way for people to wear globally.
5. Sika’a
View this post on Instagram
Sika’a founder John Tchoudi previously worked in fashion, building another brand before deciding to launch the brand. He felt passionate about the lack of luxury African fashion brands and wanted to dispel the belief that luxury style is reserved for the West.
As a label that does not compromise on quality, Sika’a prides itself on translating a place so rich in heritage and authenticity into wearable, contemporary pieces that modern women can over and over again.
6. Ahluwalia
View this post on Instagram
Ahluwalia was launched in 2018 by Priya Ahluwalia.
The label combines elements from the designer’s dual Indian-Nigerian heritage and London roots. Inspired by art, music, and literature, Ahluwalia pieces are one of a kind.
Much of her work goes beyond her collections and includes collaborative campaigns, books, and films.
7. A A K S
View this post on Instagram
A A K S was founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi to introduce the world to her favorite weaving techniques done by the women of Ghana while also creating and igniting sustainable jobs within Africa.
Handcrafted in Ghana, A A K S creates bags in styles that maintain the spirit and durability of their ancestral counterparts, characterized by bright exuberant colors.
Akosua now stocks her woven bag collections in 60 stores worldwide including Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Bloomingdales.