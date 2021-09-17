7 Fashion Designers From Africa To Support For Your Travel Outfits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imane Ayissi (@imane_ayissi)

Imane Ayissi was born in Cameroon into a family of artists and athletes.

At the same time as he began a career as a dancer, within the National Ballet of Cameroon, he got involved in fashion and later became a stylist.

Throughout his career, he was known for dressing some of the greatest dancers, choreographers, and artists in the world, including Patrick Dupont. He moved to Paris in the 90s to begin a modeling career for big names such as Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Givenchy, and more.

His modeling stint is what inspired him to create designs for women inspired by Africa. Ayissi says the different cultures of his native continent are a frequent source of inspiration for his collections.