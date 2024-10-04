A major partnership is about to change the way travelers transport themselves within, to, and from Western Europe.

Eurostar, the largest high-speed train service throughout the region, has collaborated with SkyTeam. The latter is a global airline alliance including Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Korean Air, and others. The collaboration, announced on September 25, will allow flyers to combine “long and medium-haul flights with sustainable rail journeys” on one reservation.

SkyTeam and Eurostar plan to launch their integrated “air-to-rail” booking system within the first six months of 2025. Travelers will avoid juggling multiple flight and train bookings for Euro Summers, multi-city backpacking trips, or intercontinental visits. SkyTeam noted in a press release that the partnership also encourages eco-friendly travel for its massive and extensive flyer network.

“Customers will be able to fly into SkyTeam’s main hubs in France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and other major European airports across Eurostar’s network and enjoy multi-city travel in a more sustainable way,” the air travel alliance stated.

A transportation powerhouse, SkyTeam currently boasts 20 airlines within its conglomerate. Some of its other carrier associates are Scandinavian Airlines, Aeroméxico, China Airlines, Kenya Airways, and KLM. Eurostar’s 51 train routes connect the U.K., Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. Eurostar is SkyTeam’s first non-airline partner.

What Else Is There To Know About The SkyTeam Collaboration With Eurostar?

Flyers and train travelers will be able to more seamlessly book flights and railway transportation for legs of their journeys. Cities accessible via Eurostar are London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Cologne, Rotterdam, Antwerp and more. Eurostar’s greater geographical network is expanded by connecting services with other railway carriers.

In a statement about the SkyTeam partnership, Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave said, “Offering travelers the choice to see Europe in the most sustainable and convenient way by rail is a key component of Eurostar’s vision for growth. We are creating a future where travelers can connect between Eurostar trains, domestic railways and long haul flying, opening up our services to new markets across the globe.”