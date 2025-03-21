A quiet revolution is unfolding in Botswana’s wild landscapes. A new wave of female safari guides is boldly embracing a profession long regarded as a man’s domain. Thanks to the efforts of the African Bush Camps Foundation (ABCF), women are reshaping the safari industry, carving out their space, and redefining leadership in conservation and tourism.

Traditionally, guiding has been viewed as a role for men. It demands physical strength, technical skills, and an expert understanding of the wilderness. However, a determined group of women from Botswana is challenging those stereotypes. They are proving that passion and skill know no gender. The first female graduates of ABCF’s Female Guide Program have become trailblazers, opening doors for future generations. They are eager to share their love for Africa’s wildlife and landscapes with visitors from around the world.

A Journey Of Skill And Determination

Baemule “Bae” Siethuka is ABC’s first female trainee guide | African Bush Camps

African Bush Camps Foundation’s Female Guide Program is an intensive, hands-on experience that spans two years. It immerses participants in the essential knowledge and skills needed to become guides. As part of the foundation’s philanthropic efforts, trainees learn wildlife identification, conservation principles, tracking, and photography. They also gain confidence through practical experiences at African Bush Camps (ABC) lodges and camps.

Among these barrier-breaking women is Baemule “Bae” Siethuka. Originally from the village of Tutume in northeastern Botswana, Bae initially aspired to be a pilot. Later, she pursued law and public administration. However, she discovered her true passion for nature and conservation after meeting a female safari guide. Inspired by that encounter, she decided to join the ABCF’s program. Her journey led her to a fulfilling career she had never envisioned.

“As a woman, I faced challenges in such a male-dominated field. That only fueled my determination,” Bae recalls. Her hard work has paid off. She recently became the first female trainee guide at African Bush Camps. Now stationed at the luxurious Atzaró Okavango Camp in the heart of the Okavango Delta, Bae leads guests on memorable safaris. She blends her extensive knowledge with engaging storytelling, creating a welcoming atmosphere in the wild.

Building A More Inclusive Safari Industry

The success of the Female Guide Program is more than a victory for its graduates. It marks a significant stride toward gender equality in the safari industry. Women like Bae inspire others while helping to shift perceptions among guests and industry colleagues. Each successful game drive and connection with visitors reinforces the idea that women belong in this space.

Encouraged by the program’s impact, ABCF is expanding its reach. New cohorts have launched in Botswana and Zambia. In 2025, the initiative will similarly extend to Zimbabwe. The foundation envisions a future where female guides are a common sight across all ABC camps. Their presence will enrich the safari experience with diverse perspectives and skills.

By investing in women’s training and development, African Bush Camps is diversifying the industry while nurturing conservation leaders within local communities. These women prove that with passion, training, and the right support, anyone can thrive in safari guiding.

Looking Ahead

African Bush Camps

African Bush Camps is a 100% owner-run safari company dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. Founded by Beks Ndlovu, a professional safari guide and passionate advocate for using tourism to uplift African communities, the company emphasizes the importance of inclusivity within the industry.

The emergence of female guides is a significant step forward, inspiring more women to pursue careers in safari guiding and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future for African wildlife tourism. These remarkable women not only possess extensive knowledge and skill but also share powerful stories of perseverance and progress.

For those eager to experience the magic of the bush through their eyes, African Bush Camps offers unique safari experiences led by these inspiring female guides.