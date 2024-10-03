Uber has announced the launch of its latest offering: Uber Safari. This service, commencing on October 2, 2024, promises to transform how travelers experience the South African bush. Uber Safari intends to be one of the world’s most sought-after and accessible experiences. Uber Safari is part of the company’s ambitious “Go Anywhere” series. It is designed to connect users with extraordinary adventures around the globe.

The safari experience is surprisingly affordable at $200 for up to four guests. It offers a full-day excursion from Cape Town to the Aquila Private Game Reserve. This 24,000-acre wildlife conservancy is home to Africa’s “Big Five” – elephants, lions, rhinos, African buffalo, and leopards. The package includes round-trip transportation and a welcome breakfast. Guests can also expect a champagne toast, lunch, and a nearly three-hour game drive guided by experienced wildlife experts.

Johan van Schalkwyk, Commercial Officer of Aquila Collection, highlighted the partnership’s significance: “It’s the perfect combination of modern convenience and natural beauty, all while supporting wildlife conservation efforts that are vital to preserving South Africa’s biodiversity.”

How To Book An Uber Safari

Booking an Uber Safari is as simple as hailing a ride. Users can reserve their adventure up to 90 days in advance through the Uber app. They can select from available dates on Saturdays and Sundays from October through January 2025. This timing aligns with South Africa’s high season, offering visitors optimal wildlife viewing opportunities.

The introduction of Uber Safari marks a shift in the travel industry, making typically expensive and logistically complex safari experiences more attainable. By eliminating the need for multi-night stays and simplifying the booking process, Uber is opening up the wonders of the South African wilderness to a broader audience.

The launch of Uber Safari comes at a time when South Africa is celebrating 30 years of democracy, making it an opportune moment for travelers to explore the country’s natural wonders and rich cultural heritage. With direct flights available from major cities like Atlanta, the new service could potentially boost tourism to Cape Town and surrounding areas.