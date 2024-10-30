New year — new places to visit!

With the end of 2024 quickly approaching, Travel Noire wanted to set its readers up for success with a list of experiences and openings to put on their 2025 calendars. Whether venturing to the town over or going overseas, the roundup below includes museums, amusement parks, restaurants, and more, all slated to open in 2025.

Putting together a bucket list now is a great way to enter the new year, ready to explore and experience all of its most exciting offerings. Below, scroll through what we can’t wait to launch in 2025.

Museums

We’ve already shared about the forthcoming openings of The Museum of BBQ in Kansas City and the Go-Go Museum And Cafe in Washington, D.C.

Another exciting opening is Dataland, “the world’s first museum of AI (artificial intelligence) arts.” The tech and creativity-forward space will be in Downtown Los Angeles. Additionally, the Studio Museum in Harlem will reopen next fall, offering new and old artwork created by people of African descent.

Experiences

Simone Biles’ Taste of Gold Tex-Mex restaurant is opening inside Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Chef and TV personality Eric Adjepong will debut his first restaurant, Elmina, in D.C.

Netflix is opening two entertainment hubs where visitors will experience shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Games, and other popular shows IRL.

Uniworld’s “Women-Only” eight-day art and enjoyment-filled cruise sets sail in Southern France in August 2025. In November, the Disney Destiny cruise ship will launch its inaugural sailing season. Speaking of Disney, Disneyland Paris is debuting a new nighttime spectacular starting in January.

Amusement And Theme Parks

Kings Dominion will unveil Rapterra, “the world’s tallest and longest launched wing coaster.” Universal Orlando Resort continues to tease its forthcoming Epic Universe theme park, which debuts May 22.

Travelers visiting Dallas with little ones might enjoy the new Peppa Pig theme park, which opens March 1.