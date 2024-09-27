After catching a bite at Simone Biles’ new restaurant, you’ll also be able to catch a flight. The world’s most decorated gymnast is somersaulting into the food industry with Taste of Gold, a new eatery set to open soon at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

According to the flight hub, the restaurant will offer a “chef-crafted” menu inspired by Biles’ “remarkable global achievements.” The initial press release teased “vibrant, bold flavors of world-class and elevated Tex-Mex cuisine.” However, local Houston news outlet KHOU reported that the establishment’s development team hasn’t finalized the spot’s cuisine.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in 2025’s first quarter. It will be located inside Terminal A, near Gate A8. Bush Intercontinental is Houston’s largest airport and welcomed 46.1 million passengers in 2023. It proudly notes its standing within the 2024 Top 10 World’s Best Airport Dining Experiences.

What Else Is There To Know About Simone Biles’ Restaurant, Taste Of Gold?

Biles was born in Columbus, Ohio, and raised from a young age in a Houston suburb by her grandparents. The champion gymnast notes in her Instagram bio that she’s a “margarita, mojito, and mimosa lover,” so Taste of Gold might have some of those.

The athlete’s airport culinary establishment “will feature signature food and beverage items curated by restaurant industry innovator Mark Brezinski.” SSP America, an airport concessions management company, will oversee Taste of Gold’s operations.

“I am very excited to partner with The Playmakers Group and their dedicated team to help bring a new restaurant to my hometown airport,” shared Biles. “I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.”

“We join the millions of people around the world who find inspiration in Simone Biles, an athlete who continues to raise the bar while achieving success and defying expectations … Houston Airports is on the same history-making trajectory as we redefine what it means to dine inside an airport,” noted Francisco Cuellar, Chief Commercial Development Officer for Houston Airports.