Zebra Plains Collection: Why You Should Book A Stay At This Black-Owned Safari Camp In Kenya

If you’re looking for where to book your next Safari adventure, you should consider a stay at Zebra Plains Collection: a Black-owned safari camp in Kenya.

The collection is comprised of two luxury safari-tented camps in the protected areas where The Maasai Tribe lives.

Zebra Plains is locally and Black-owned by Alfred Korir, who has more than a decade of experience in the industry. He has also made it his mission to give back to the local community as 90 percent of the camp’s employees are the indigenous tribe.

Here are four reasons why you should book with Zebra Plains.