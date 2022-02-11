Photo Credit: Westend61
Zebra Plains Collection: Why You Should Book A Stay At This Black-Owned Safari Camp In Kenya
If you’re looking for where to book your next Safari adventure, you should consider a stay at Zebra Plains Collection: a Black-owned safari camp in Kenya.
The collection is comprised of two luxury safari-tented camps in the protected areas where The Maasai Tribe lives.
Zebra Plains is locally and Black-owned by Alfred Korir, who has more than a decade of experience in the industry. He has also made it his mission to give back to the local community as 90 percent of the camp’s employees are the indigenous tribe.
Here are four reasons why you should book with Zebra Plains.
Prime Locations
Location is everything when it comes to staying at a safari camp and Zebra Collection offers two amazing options.
The Mara Camp is in the Maasai Game Reserve. The national reserve stretches an estimated 580 square miles in southwestern Kenya along the Tanzanian border with Serengeti National Park.
It’s arguably one of the best wildlife parks and is known as “The World Cup of Wildlife” as it hosts over 95 species of mammals and more than 500 recorded species of birds.
This is where nature’s most spectacles in the world take place: the wildebeest migration.
Zebra Plains Amboseli Camp is located in Amboseli National Park. This location is decorated with Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro in the background: Africa’s tallest mountain.
Amboseli National Park is known for its wildlife as well, including large elephant herds, giraffes, zebras, cheetahs, and birds.
Knowledgeable Safari Guides
Prime locations are great but having a knowledgeable safari guide will make your experience that much better.
The guides at Zebra Plains are certified by the Kenya Professional Safari Guides Association – the examining body for driver-guides in the country.
“Their driving skills are excellent and positioning of the vehicles to get you that excellent photo is what they know the best with respect of the animal’s comfort zone and yours as well,” according to Zebra Plains. “We understand that a good guide will create you good safari memories and that is why we have chosen the best who are always undergoing our internal training and examinations as well.”
Big Five Safaris
The term “Big Five” was first termed by hunters in the 1800s and in the past, refers to the five most difficult animals in Africa to hunt, National Geographic explains.
The Big Five includes the African lion, African buffalo, African elephant, the rhinoceroses, which includes the two species of the black and white rhinoceroses, and leopards.
But now the term has now been coined by safari tour groups and refers to the must-see list. Zebra Plains Collections prides itself on offering “Big Five Safaris.”
More Than Safaris
What’s great about Zebra Collections is that the staff offers more than a safari experience. There are plenty of other activities to indulge in, which is another reason why this boutique camp experience is a great choice.
Zebra Collections offer Maasai Cultural Visits, hot air balloon rides, sundowners to end the night, as well as massages and facials in it’s spa.