Young, Famous & African is one of Netflix’s newest reality shows. It has an uber stylish, hype and popular cast that has become well-known for their flashiness and dramatic lives. The series highlights affluent locals navigating work, play, dating and even grudges. This all-African cast provides an exciting look into the lives of elites from various countries around the continent. As subscribers tune into the recently released third season on the streamer, curiosity is building about exactly does all the excitement in Young, Famous & African takes place?

The film location may be a surprise to some people who have not visited, but for others, the city of Johannesburg and its hotspots are immediately recognizable. So, if the glitz and glam on-screen is piquing your interest, we’ve got the 411 on where travelers can live in abundance, or at least enjoy a vacation filled with the best of the best. A lavish visit to the filming location of Young, Famous & African may even be the perfect way to try out the cast’s lifestyles for yourself after tuning in.

The Cast of ‘Young, Famous & African’ Lives Lavishly in Johannesburg, South Africa

Key Scenes: When we’re not getting to know the cast of Young, Famous & African through their booked and busy lives, Johannesburg takes center stage on the small screen. Notable landmarks you might’ve caught in the background of past episodes include the Trust Bank Building, the Sentech Tower, the Hillbrow Tower, the Carlton Centre Ponte City Apartments, the Adler Museum of Medicine and the city’s art gallery.

Best Time To Visit: From May to September is when tourists can take advantage of Jozi’s cool, dry and sunny weather. If heat is what you’re after, December to February are the hottest months of the year in the Southern Hemisphere, though it’s also peak time for crowds.

Transportation Options: The city has an upscale airport that can be reached by direct flight from many different destinations and it is relatively easy to get around via bus, train or taxi. Of course, public transportation is not a concern for the boujee cast members; they rely on private planes and other luxury modes of transport.

Young, Famous & African has been filmed in Johannesburg since its inception in 2022. This city is the home of many A-list cast members and entertainers so fans may recognize some popular sites or people. Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Ini Edo and Quinton Masina (Naked DJ) are among familar faces you might recognize. Outside of the star-studded cast, Johannesburg, South Africa is the perfect location for this jaw-dropping show due to its status as a cultural hub with a modern edge and nice climate.

The metropolitan city, otherwise known as “Jozi” is one of the richest cities in Africa and is a proper concrete jungle, creating the perfect backdrop for the antics of the excitable cast. Johannesburg is loved by locals and visitors alike for its fashion, financial sector and extravagant features. There is plenty to do in the area, including touring museums, sightseeing in nature, checking out the zoo or diving into the local cuisine.

Things To Do: The Johannesburg Zoo is a great family-friendly activity for visitors, but if a more upscale is preferable, Sandton City is a famous shopping center.

Where To Eat: AURUM is a very popular restaurant in South Africa and it is one of the favorites of the cast. Along with a fresh order of Prawn Risotto, well-timed visitors may be able to catch one of their signature explosive arguments in person should they plan their trip during filming.

Where To Stay: There are many hotels that are featured in Young, Famous & African, but the top accommodations to check out include Palazzo Hotel at Montecasino and Radisson.