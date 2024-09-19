Nothing quite compares to the joy of spending summer days at the beach. The allure of the coast attracts people for various activities such as playing in the waves, building sand structures, taking leisurely walks at dusk or enjoying cocktails at the beachside bar.

Some of us even feel comfortable in our skimpy swimsuits or Speedos. Others may choose to embrace nudity and opt for a “birthday suit” at the world’s most shocking nude beaches.

If you’ve ever visited a Mediterranean beach, chances are you’ve encountered some degree of nudity, at least from the waist up. Perhaps you even mustered the courage to join in and liberate yourself in a similar fashion. Maybe you found it to be a freeing experience and are considering going completely nude this summer. If so, you’re in luck because we have a lineup of clothing-optional beaches that you absolutely must visit.

Playa des Cavallet, Ibiza, Spain

Photo Credit: Juan Moyano

Visit this lengthy, slender stretch of white sand and gentle, crystal-clear waves, which are located in the Natural Area of Special Interest, Ses Salines, on the southeastern coast of the Spanish island, Ibiza. Its close proximity to Ibiza Town (just a 10-minute drive away) makes it a popular choice for visitors, particularly those from the LGBTQ+ community. (Spain is ranked in the top 10 safest countries for LGBTQ+ individuals, according to the LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index.)

The southern end of the beach is their preferred spot, centered around an excellent beach bar, while the official nudist area of the beach is located in the middle, nestled among sand dunes that provide a natural privacy screen. Platja Des Cavallet also offers a good range of amenities, including loungers, parasols, showers and a couple of restaurants.

Playa Naturista, Chihuahua, Uruguay

Photo Credit: advjmneto

Situated just a half-hour drive from Punta del Este, the most famous clothing-optional beach in Uruguay offers stunning views of Portezuelo Bay on the Atlantic coast. The picturesque sand dunes and warm water, reaching temperatures of 77°F and above, even during the Southern Hemisphere winter, add to the beach’s appeal.

After many years as an unofficial nude beach, Chihuahua was finally granted legal status in 2000. Since then, amenities have expanded to include the Hotel El Refugio Nudista Naturista, a clothing-optional resort.

Agesta Beach, Huddinge, Sweden

Sweden is known for its numerous nude beaches, but Agesta Beach, situated about nine miles south of Stockholm, is the only officially designated nude beach in the country. Nestled in the southern part of Lake Magelungen, Agesta Beach is a popular spot for both locals and tourists seeking a break from the busy city life. It is open from May to September and is well-maintained, offering amenities such as picnic tables, BBQ areas, public restrooms and playgrounds for children.

Lady Bay Beach, Australia

Photo Credit: SharonWills

At the most stunning vista of any beach in Sydney’s famous harbor, this clothing-optional beach provides a breathtaking outlook of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Easily reachable via regular ferry services from the city, Lady Bay Beach serves as a peaceful sanctuary shielded from strong waves and ocean currents. Nearby, Cobblers Beach is also a popular spot, but it doesn’t quite compare to the spectacular views at Lady Bay. Although Lady Bay Beach may not be as crowded as Cobblers Beach, you can always expect to be surrounded by like-minded individuals enjoying the beach au naturel.

Anse de Grande Saline, St. Barthélemy

Photo Credit: Jonas Hanspach

This beach truly stands out in the world’s most shocking nude beaches lineup. Its untamed, white sandy stretch is one of the most rare places in the islands where public nudity is allowed.

At Anse de Grande Saline, also known as Saline Beach, visitors must bring all their necessities for a day at the shore, especially sunscreen, as there is little to no shade available.

L’Esprit, a fantastic French restaurant, is just a short walk from Grand Saline and definitely worth a visit. Just remember to get dressed before making your way there.

Orient Bay Beach, Saint Martin

Photo Credit: mtcurado

Found in the North-East of Saint-Martin, Orient Bay beach is often referred to as “The Saint-Tropez of the Caribbean.” It is renowned for its extensive tourist amenities and is one of the most popular beaches on the island. Positioned between Mont-Vernon and Club Orient (a naturist resort), it is the quintessential tourist beach, offering rental services for umbrellas and deck chairs, numerous dining options and a variety of bars.

Visitors can engage in a wide range of water sports and indulge in shopping activities. The beach also boasts a delightful atmosphere in the evenings with live entertainment and small community get-togethers.

The naturist section of the beach is limited to its western part, while the rest caters to tourists. With its stunning views of Caye-Verte (including its coral reef) and the islets of Pinel, Tintamarre and Saint-Barthélemy, Orient Bay is undoubtedly the ultimate tourist beach in Saint-Martin. To fully appreciate these breathtaking views, there’s no better way than to explore the area aboard a luxurious yacht.

Cap d’Agde Naturist Village, “Naked City,” France

Le Cap d’Agde, France | Getty Image

Earning a city title, the world’s most shocking nude beaches only dream of being this big. Cap d’Agde Naturist Village stands as the largest clothing-optional beach resort globally, drawing up to 40,000 visitors daily during peak season.

Guests have the freedom to be unclothed anywhere within the village – from restaurants and shops to post offices and banks, or while sailing their boats or relaxing on the expansive public beach. (Nudity is mandatory, even for non-residents.) Those who are not residents can opt to spend the night at the naturist hotel, campsite or rental accommodations.

Callantsoog Beach, Callantsoog, Netherlands

Photo Credit: Ivonne Wierink

Callantsoog holds the title of being the oldest nudist beach in the Netherlands, as it was officially established as a nudist beach in 1973. Located 37 miles north of Amsterdam, near the coastal town of Callantsoog, this picturesque sandy area is awarded the Blue Flag status and is an ideal spot for observing seals.

The nudist section is clearly indicated by two poles. For those who are interested in immersing themselves in nature even more, a visit to the nearby Zwanenwater is recommended. This protected nature reserve is home to the largest natural dune lakes in Europe.

Red Beach, Santorini, Greece

Photo Credit: Allard1

Red Beach is perfect for those who want to experience island life away from the crowds. This hidden gem gets its name from its rusty-red sand and surreal cliffs, and can only be accessed by a 20-minute hike or a short boat ride from Matala village.

When you’re not soaking up the sun, you can take the time to explore ancient ruins and caves. Or, immerse yourself in the local culture by indulging in coffee and beer. For those looking to enjoy a cocktail or two, Yiannis is a popular small bar located on this 300-meter stretch of sand, known for its delicious mojitos.

Paradise Beach, Greece

Photo Credit: Starcevic

Mykonos has firmly established itself as the ultimate party destination in the Cyclades, Greece. Paradise Beach is known as the original and most popular nudist beach in Mykonos. With its vibrant nightclubs, the beach comes to life both day and night.

For an unforgettable experience, check the dates for the next Full Moon Party at Paradise Beach. If you’re into dancing and enjoying drinks surrounded by fit bodies, head over to Super Paradise Beach, which is a hot spot for the LGBT community. Make sure to bring enough cash because drinks can be pricy during peak season.

Hidden Beach Resort, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Mexico’s Hidden Beach Resort is an exclusive luxury destination for those who enjoy a clothing-optional experience. This resort is for adults only and offers stunning private beaches, top-notch accommodations, exquisite dining options, and, of course, guests enjoying the beach in the nude.

You can spend your days lounging on the beach with just your towel or floating along the nearby river. If you prefer, you can also participate in a cooking class, indulge in a lavish buffet lunch or pamper yourself with a day at the spa. The Hidden Beach Resort caters to a high-end naturist clientele, so be sure to bring plenty of pesos to fully enjoy your trip.

(Literally) ‘Wrapping Up’ the World’s Most Shocking Nude Beaches

While there is always the comfort of your own home to walk around in the nude, beaches all over the world welcome everyone’s bare skin. Whether it’s a resort, a village or a small part of a beach, this is your opportunity to run free with the nudist community.