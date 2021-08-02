These Five Sites Risk Being Removed From The UNESCO World Heritage List

Earning a place on UNESCO World Heritage list is something that countries are keen to achieve. However, some sites can also be delisted by the agency. Issues such as war, rebuilding, over tourism, or natural disasters that have changed the main characteristics of the site— contribute to being considered for the removal list.

UNESCO recently announced its special committee will do a major revamp of the heritage list. The committee is set to meet this month to discuss this issue. For many countries, being removed can make sites lose their tourist appeal, a real problem for those who depend on tourism for their economies.

These are some of the sites that risk being removed from the UNESCO World Heritage list.