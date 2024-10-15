A woman with no formal flight training successfully landed a private plane after her pilot husband suffered a heart attack mid-air.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Yvonne Kinane-Wells, 69, and her husband Eliot Alper, 78, were aboard a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air 90 when the incident happened on October 7, 2024. The couple were flying from Henderson, Nevada, to Monterey, California. However, their trip took a terrifying turn when Alper experienced a severe medical emergency while piloting the aircraft.

How The Woman With No Pilot Training Landed The Plane

As her husband became incapacitated, Kinane-Wells found herself in an unimaginable situation. With no prior flying experience, she was suddenly responsible for the safety of herself and her ailing spouse. What followed was a demonstration of cooperation between the inexperienced Kinane-Wells and the seasoned air traffic controllers. Audio recordings obtained by Inside Edition reveal the intense communication that took place.

Controllers provided step-by-step instructions, guiding Kinane-Wells on crucial aspects such as maintaining altitude and changing course. As the emergency unfolded, it became clear that the original flight plan needed to change. Air traffic control directed Kinane-Wells to divert the aircraft to Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, California. At 1:40 p.m., against all odds, Kinane-Wells successfully landed the plane at Meadows Field Airport.

The gravity of the situation was evident as emergency vehicles chased the plane down the 11,000-foot runway until it came to a complete stop. This incredible feat left even seasoned aviation professionals in awe. Ron Brewster, director of airports for Kern County, told Inside Edition that this incident was “unprecedented” in his entire career.

While Kinane-Wells’ heroic actions ensured a safe landing, the story unfortunately does not have a completely happy ending. Eliot Alper was rushed to a nearby hospital following the emergency landing, where he later passed away.