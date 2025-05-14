Netflix subscribers may already be familiar with the recently released series “The Eternaut.” The show, which received a season two order shortly after its premiere, adapts a classic Argentine comic series of the same name, as penned by Héctor Germán Oesterheld in the late 1950s. Since “The Eternaut” was released, it has become a massive hit on the platform, rapidly climbing to the top of the streamers’ charts. As you can likely guess, the show was shot almost entirely on location in and around the gorgeous city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The bustling cityscapes, cultural background, and history of Argentina’s capital are very present within the writing of “The Eternaut,” making it a no-brainer why the studio chose the city as their production headquarters.

Whether you’ve been meaning to check out Argentina for some time, or simply found yourself enamored with the gorgeous landscapes presented within the series, now seems like a perfect time to scratch the South American locale off your bucket list. Be sure to read ahead, as we’ll outline a few key shooting locations for “The Eternaut.” We’ll also walk through a few must-see tourist attractions located in and around the city, and offer recommendations for the best restaurants, hotels and excursions you won’t want to miss.

Hunker Down In Buenos Aires During The Next Alien Invasion

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of “The Eternaut” was filmed in and around Buenos Aires, per MovieDelic. This means that the series uses a few of the city’s most notable landmarks, including the Palace of Congress, Plaza de Mayo and Buenos Aires City Hall. The iconic Obelisk landmark, along with numerous local businesses and churches, can be seen in multiple scenes. A majority of the narrative sees Buenos Aires peppered with toxic snowfall, though these snowflakes were mostly placed into the world in post-production using digital effects. Despite this use of movie magic, the production really did take place during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter months, primarily shooting from May through September. Additional pick-up units were utilized in October through December of 2023, before the series underwent 18 months of added post-production.

Best Time to Visit: Those looking to see a slice of Argentina for themselves should be certain to book their trip for the spring months of late September through early November. This period of time is largely recommended to first-time visitors because it offers a variety of outdoor events, mild weather and plenty of blooming native flora to enjoy. Depending on your particular interests, you may find it worthwhile to save some cash by booking during the off-peak season. Anyway you slice it, it’s highly unlikely that an evil alien hive-mind will descend upon Buenos Aires during your trip, so feel free to book at a convenient time.

Transportation Options: Though much of Argentina is shrouded by jungles and nature reserves, the city of Buenos Aires is a thriving metropolis similar to those found in most American states. While navigating the area, you’ll surely find plenty of opportunities to take buses, trains, taxis and other public transportation. Those looking to navigate every nook and cranny of the city are welcome to rent their own car, but it won’t be necessary for most travelers.

Like many classic television projects, “The Eternaut” is defined by its setting. The urban environment of Buenos Aires lends itself perfectly to this uniquely Argentine story and allows universal themes of humanity, family and primal fear to shine through. Those who have seen the show know that the main character, Juan Salvo, spends much of the narrative traveling through the city in search of his daughter, while suffering visions (or perhaps premonitions) of an impending alien invasion. Along the way, he forms a group of survivors hell-bent on making it to a local military base, and encounters a number of infected humans who act on the demands of the alien leader.

Luckily, you won’t face these kinds of horrors on your own trip to Argentina. Instead, you’ll find a myriad of points of interest to discover, encompassing fascinating sights from the series, historical monuments and cultural centers rife with insight into the people and culture of Buenos Aires. At the time of this writing, there don’t seem to be any official “Eternaut” production tours taking place in the city, though you’re more than welcome to explore the Paris of South America on your own self-guided experience.

Things to Do: Before you get fully settled into an itinerary, be sure to leave a bit of space in your visit to Buenos Aires for a private walking tour of the city. This will allow you to familiarize yourself with the foreign locale and get the inside scoop on a few local highlights. Murals and street art are a massive part of the local culture, so be sure to take plenty of photos of the stunning installations as you pass them on your travels. From there, drop your bags and visit the historic Teatro Colon theater, broaden your horizons with a cooking class using local foods and wines and hop on a speedboat for a quick trip across the canals of the Tigre Delta. No matter where you come from, you’ll surely find plenty of activities in Buenos Aires that are perfectly suited to your ideal vacation experience.

Where to Eat: As stated, Buenos Aires is the beating heart of Argentina, offering some of the most adventurous cultural experiences in the nation. For Juan Salvo and company, this meant escaping from bandits while scrounging for food and resources in a post-apocalyptic society. Lucky for you, there are droves of restaurants offering a wide array of delightful flavors that ought to still be standing after your flight arrives. A few of our favorites include El Mercado, Hierro Palermo Parrilla, and Michelangelo Legend. Buenos Aires also calls itself home to multiple Michelin star-rated kitchens, including Fogón Asado and Don Julio, for those who don’t mind shelling out a little extra cash for an unforgettable dining experience.

Where to Stay: Much like the dining experiences in Buenos Aires, you’ll find many excellent hotel accommodations in the city. Depending on your budget, you may find it imperative to stay in a chain hotel such as the Wyndham, the Hilton or the Marriott. If money isn’t an object for you, and you’re spending like it’s the end of the world, you may feel inclined to book your stay at the Magnolia Hotel Boutique, Ker Urquiza Hotel or the Unique Executive Central. Regardless, you’ll surely find that there’s so much to do in Argentina, including scouting “The Eternaut” film locations, that you won’t be spending much time cooped up inside in the first place.