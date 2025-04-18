“Meet the Khumalos,” a recent arrival on Netflix, explores family values, deep rivalry and the power of love while following two mothers – Grace Khumalo and Bongi Sithole (played by Khanyi Mbau and Ayanda Borotho). The women find themselves at odds after their kids fall in love, making for a seriously entertaining film. Fans of the 2010 romantic romedy, “You Again,” will surely enjoy the potentially relatable storyline, which is set in a South African neighborhood with distinct charm.

Known as the Rainbow Nation, South Africa is praised by travelers for its inclusive vibe and stunning views. While the plot of “Meet the Khumalos” is keeping them entertained, audiences are curious how they can explore the on-screen beauty themselves. Here’s what we know about the real-life filming locations that contributed to the Netflix original’s growing popularity.

Cape Town, South Africa

(Tom Podmore/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: While not many of Cape Town’s famous landmarks are shown in “Meet the Khumalos,” the city was used to capture some breathtaking coastal shots.

Best Time to Visit: Since it’s a popular tourist destination, travelers may enjoy the city most when there are fewer crowds. For milder weather and a calmer atmosphere, between March and May or September and November is best.

Transportation Options: Cape Town has many different transportation options for visitors. The most popular ways to get around are via bus, taxi or walking. If you’ll be venturing off the beaten path, travelers recommend utilizing ride-share platforms.

Cape Town is the capital of South Africa, and is well-known for its lush beaches and the striking cityscape – but it is also a hub for the entertainment industry. Just some of the features that make it a great place to film are the diversity of landscapes and the welcoming ambiance.

The greater Cape Town area has plenty to do too. Visitors may also notice that there are long summer days, which make the perfect opportunity to seize the day. Outdoor activities and exploring the city are a great way to get to know the area. Travelers will (hopefully) be navigating less drama than the characters in “Meet the Khumalos.” And who knows, maybe just like in the movie, South Africa will be a gorgeous backdrop to fall in love.

Things to Do: The Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and Boulders Beach are two nature attractions that visitors can enjoy during their stay.

Where to Eat: Belly of the Beast and Fyn Restaurant are two highly rated eateries in Cape Town that offer fresh and delicious food.

Where to Stay: For travelers looking for a nice place to stay, The Bantry Bay Aparthotel by Totalstay and One&Only Cape Town are two picturesque accommodations.

Durban, South Africa

(Jason Briscoe/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Durban is featured on-screen in “Meet the Khumalos” school scenes. Parts of the movie were filmed at a popular Durban university to set the scene for the young lovebirds navigating their moms’ drama.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Durban is when there are fewer people around. This is usually between April and May or September and October. Otherwise, there may be photobombing tourists in your otherwise romantic beach pictures.

Transportation Options: Durban has relatively easy public transportation to navigate. Visitors can take the bus or taxis; for long trips, there are even inter-city bus companies.

While the characters of “Meet the Khumalos” are fictional, the stunning filming location of the movie is not. Durban, South Africa boasts a stunning landscape with picture-perfect rolling hills (as viewers of the movie already know). Much of the natural beauty in Durban was captured for outdoor scenes, with the south coast being a standout.

Although the city has a more toned-down vibe in comparison to Cape Town, it is also a significant South African destination. One of the most recognizable sites from the Netflix movie is the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). This school is an important part of South African education as it is a university with strong international connections, which may be why it was chosen for filming.

Things to Do: Visitors who are keen to explore the city should check out Durban Botanic Gardens and Umgeni River Bird Park to connect with nature.

Where to Eat: 9th Avenue Waterside and Roma Revolving Restaurant are two popular places to eat in the area.

Where to Stay: The Coastlands Musgrave Hotel and Hilton Durban are accommodation options with positive reviews and beautiful views.

KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa

(Joshua Gaunt/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Many different scenes were captured in the KwaZulu-Natal province. The area helped producers of the film to create a more realistic neighborhood. Viewers may be able to recognize some community churches and estates from the movie during a visit.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the KwaZulu-Natal province is during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, which boasts milder weather conditions.

Transportation Options: Travelers have a few different options while traveling in KwaZulu-Natal. There are buses, taxis, private cars and rentals to get people around the area. If a visitor is traveling farther across the province, there are luxury buses like Greyhound and Translux available.

KwaZulu-Natal was definitely a main “Meet the Khumalos” filming location since Durban is technically in this province. But there are some locations throughout KwaZulu-Natal that also helped bring the narrative to life. For one, ​​Umhlanga Rocks, which is a coastal town in KwaZulu-Natal, was featured.

St. Michael’s Anglican Church is a popular community site there. It is where the wedding and some family scenes were captured. The church is highly rated by the community. It is also wheelchair accessible and centrally located. So visitors can expect a warm welcome if they choose to attend services there while they visit. They can catch a glimpse of the cultural and religious practices of the area while also seeing the filming site. Of course, since it is a religious site it is always important to stay respectful. Despite the star power the location might have, it is the spiritual center for many locals.

Another site to visit is the Zimbali Estate. The houses featured in the movie are from the area. The estate is also popular for its luxurious features and amenities, like the golf course and spa.

Things to Do: The iSimangaliso Wetland Park and Hluhluwe–iMfolozi Park are two popular nature sites that are incredibly popular to visit.

Where to Eat: The Chefs’ Table and Sandbar Restaurant & Cocktail offer some of the best cuisine in the area for visitors to try.

Where to Stay: The Capital Zimbali Resort and San Lameer Resort Hotel & Spa are just two of the luxury stays that visitors can enjoy in the area.